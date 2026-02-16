Epstein Files new release has 305 names, including politicians, celebrities and businessmen - Full List

DOJ released a list of 305 names mentioned in the Epstein Files.
*Disclaimer: WION is only reporting the names that have been mentioned in the Epstein files and is not accusing anyone of any wrongdoing. Readers are advised to use their discretion on this article.
Attorney General Pam Bondi released a list of 305 high-profile individuals, announcing that all the Epstein files have now been released in accordance with Section 3 of the Epstein Files Transparency Act. Please note, this is NOT a client list. The list includes people who "are or were a government official or politically exposed person", and who were also named "in the files released under the Act at least once."
Please note that the mention of names in the Epstein List does not mean any wrongdoing by the said people linked to the late financier. Some names appeared because Epstein kept files on powerful people or shared articles about them in email threads, while others were mentioned in his "Black Book", an extensive contact database he maintained and used for social and professional purposes.
The list of American politicians in the new release includes the names of US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, Ivanka Trump, JD Vance, Bill Clinton, Howard Lutnick, Bill Richardson, Joe Biden and Jill Biden, and Steve Bannon.
Barack Obama & Michelle Obama, Kathryn Ruemmler, Hakeem Jeffries, Antony Blinken, Marco Rubio, Kamala Harris, Hillary Clinton, Larry Summers, Chuck Schumer, George W. Bush, Nikki Haley, Mike Huckabee, Mike Pompeo, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Mike Pence, James Comey, Ron DeSantis, and Robert F. Kennedy Jr, among others, are also present on the list.
The new list also includes several international leaders. It includes Ehud Barak (Former Prime Minister of Israel), Benjamin Netanyahu (Prime Minister of Israel), Keir Starmer (Prime Minister of the United Kingdom), Thorbjørn Jagland (Former Prime Minister of Norway & Former Nobel Committee Chair), Peter Mandelson (Former UK First Secretary of State), Theresa May (Former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom), Tony Blair (Former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom), and Jens Stoltenberg (Former Prime Minister of Norway), among others.
Several people from the field of entertainment have also been listed in the final release. These include Alec Baldwin, Beyonce, Jay Z, Meghan Markle, Diana Ross, Amy Schumer, Bruce Springsteen, Woody Allen, Tucker Carlson, Alyssa Milano, Rosie O'Donnell, Michael Jackson, Bill Cobsy, David Copperfield, Kevin Spacey, Cher, George Clooney, Kurt Cobain, Robert De Niro, Bono (Irish singer), Mick Jagger, and Barbara Streisand, among others. Two celebrities who died decades ago - Elvis Presley and Marilyn Monroe - are also included in the list.
Several high-profile businessmen are also in the new Epstein Files list. These include, Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Jared Kushner, Richard Branson, Bill Gates, Leslie (Les) Wexner, Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem (CEO of DP World, UAE), Leon Black - private equity investor (Apollo Global Management), Robert Maxwell (British-French media proprietor and father of Ghislaine Maxwell), and Peter Thiel, among others.
Many names from royal families are also in the list. These include Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, Queen Elizabeth II, late Princess Diana, Prince Harry and Prince Philip.
There are several other names as well in the list. These include Chelsea Clinton, Monica Lewinsky, Alex Jones, Hunter Biden, Noam Chomsky, Melinda Gates, Ben Shapiro, Michael Cohen, Julian Assange and Edward Snowden.