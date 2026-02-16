/Five Nights at Epstein's survival game triggers concerns as disturbing details emerge

A game called Five Nights at Epstein's has become a cause of concern among parents who are calling it out on social media for being linked to real-world events. The game is in the news just as more details and names emerged from the latest tranche of Epstein Files released on January 30. The sex offender carried out his operations on his notorious property in Little Saint James Island, and the game seems to be based in this place. The game is based on the popular horror franchise "Five Nights at Freddy’s", a game of survival where the player needs to spend terrifying nights while avoiding homicidal animatronic characters, with the use of cameras. Five Nights at Epstein's is based on a similar concept, except the premise changes to Epstein's island. The late financier has been accused of sexually abusing children and minors at his property.

According to a report by News Minimalist, children as young as middle schoolers are playing the game on their school Chromebooks. Information on the game was hosted on a platform called itch.io, an open digital marketplace where independent creators can host, sell, and download indie games.

What is the game Five Nights at Epstein's about?

Details shared by a user on the platform read, "The gameplay involves playing as a victim on Epstein Island, using sound to divert attention, opening and closing ventilation ducts, and other operations to survive 5 nights without being discovered by Epstein." A link to play the game is also shared on the platform. Basically, the player is a victim who needs to hide and make it through without being seen by Epstein. The horrifying scenario where children are playing victim on an island where minors were sexually abused has led to outrage among parents. One of them wrote on Facebook, "One of my kids came home from school on Tuesday and mentioned that they know what the Epstein Files are. I could tell they understood it is too mature of a topic for them. I was a bit shocked, but explained that there isn’t anything wrong with knowing about them, but that the details are too mature for them."

Kids have reportedly been heard discussing stomach-churning details about the game, one of which includes options to make a baby or little girl cry to lure predators. Reportedly, a parent heard a group of boys discussing these features. Parents have been advised to keep a check on their kids' online activities until the game is blocked.