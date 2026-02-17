/‘75 per year’: Epstein emails show structured payments to Ohio State OB-GYN Mark Landon

Newly released Epstein files reveal convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein was making quarterly payments to the head of Ohio State University’s gynaecology department, Mark Landon. However, the nature of the services is not specified. The document of the correspondence is now unavailable in the Epstein library on the DOJ website. According to the correspondence, Landon received as much as $75000 each year. He also received several packages from Epstein's associates between 2001 and 2004 at his Columbus home, though the contents of the file were not detailed.

Are we still paying Mark Landon? Eric was dealing with this, so I am not sure what was decided when the previous payment was

made. Landon's agreement requires quarterly payments of $30k to be made to Landon on the 15th of January, April, July and October. The previous payment made to Landon was for $25,000 and not $30,000. The contract is terminable at will on 15 days' prior notice. Is NYSG to make payment to Landon by January 15th, and if so, for $25K or $30K?" wrote a man named Darren.

Epstein replied, “75 per year”.

Dr Mark Landon was a gynaecologist and obstetrician at the Ohio State Wexner Medical Centre. In a separate exchange dated “4/11/2025”, the message reads, “Dr Landon's $25k quartly payment is due, please approve.” “FYI: on the Dr Landon quarterly payments, we (NYSG) billed LHW/Abigail in advance as we have in prior years.” LHW and Abigail could not be independently verified. But LHW could be Les Herbert Wexner, and Abigail could be a reference to his wife, Abigail Wexner.

However, Landon clarified on these correpondance, claiming that he was just providing correspondence to the New York Strategy Group for “potential biotech investments from 2001 to 2005”. The released Epstein file has several references to Epstein sending victims to Epstein, but those references do not point to Mark Landon.

Les Wexner, a business partner and potential friend/co-conspirator, has apologised for having a relationship with Jeffrey Epstein till 2007. He has since claimed to have severed all ties with him and claims regret deeply "having ever crossed paths" with Epstein. Wexner was mentioned in the list of people who were politically exposed to Epstein, and several FBI memos point to him as one of the possible co-conspirators.