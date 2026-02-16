In the newly released tranche of Epstein file emails, there are shocking references to Ghislaine Maxwell possessing sensitive material on Epstein's lawyer Alan Dershowitz and other high-profile individuals. The email correspondent was from Nicolas Biase, then Senior Public Affairs Officer of the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, and dated September 17, 2020, only a month after Maxwell's arrest.

“This will probably sound ridiculous, but I promised I'd ask (since it's from a credible publication): A reporter has heard rumours that Maxwell claims she was in possession of video(s) Epstein captured of Dershowitz and other high-profile individuals at the time of her arrest and may be using them to negotiate with you,” read the mail.

The recipient of the mail had been surprisingly redacted. (Redacted) responds, "Oh, sure. I can screen them for you in the Library if you want. We have Clinton, too." To which Baise responds, “I'm making popcorn as we speak. Much appreciated, sorry for the dumb Q.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Screenshot of EFTA00031582 Photograph: (DOJ)

Screenshot of EFTA00087773 Photograph: (DOJ)

The correspondence leaves little room for speculation and suggests that the officials had themselves accessed the material, which could possibly be used as leverage by Maxwell. Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested on July 2, 2020, from a secluded estate in Bradford, New Hampshire. The disgraced British socialite, daughter of media mogul and alleged Mossad asset Robert Maxwell, had been serving a sentence of 20 years. Since Maxwell's arrest, one of the close associates of Epstein, Jean-Luc-Brunel has committed suicide in his cell at La Santé Prison in 2022. But Maxwell has maintained her innocence, sought clemency in exchange for cooperation, hinting at the presence of possible leverage in negotiation.

Former Israeli intelligence operative Ari Ben Menashi have claimed that both Ghislaine and Epstein were running a kompromat operation for the Israeli intelligence. Maria Farmer, one of the earliest victims of the Epstein-Maxwell ring, had alleged that all of Epstein's properties were laced with high-tech cameras, recording devices and a surveillance room to monitor activities. In 2005, Florida Detective Joseph Recarey noted that the property had unusual recording devices, and there were supposed to be computer towers which were removed before the raid, as cables were found dangling from the walls.