Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /World
  • /Trump admin tracking lawmakers’ Epstein files research, Bondi seen with 'Jayapal search history' document: Is the DoJ protecting someone?

Trump admin tracking lawmakers’ Epstein files research, Bondi seen with 'Jayapal search history' document: Is the DoJ protecting someone?

Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Feb 13, 2026, 10:01 IST | Updated: Feb 13, 2026, 10:01 IST
Trump admin tracking lawmakers’ Epstein files research, Bondi seen with 'Jayapal search history' document: Is the DoJ protecting someone?

Pam Bondi, Inset: Donald Trump, Jeffrey Epstein (Top) and Pic showing 'Jayapal Pramila Search History' (Bottom) Photograph: (Combination created using images from AFP and others)

Story highlights

Why was the US Attorney General Pam Bondi holding a document labelled with a lawmaker’s Epstein Files search history? Is the Justice Department tracking lawmakers?. Scroll down to read more.

Questions are mounting in Washington after lawmakers accused the Trump administration of tracking their research into the Jeffrey Epstein files, raising concerns about whether the Justice Department is overstepping its authority and shielding sensitive information. The controversy erupted after photographs from the Wednesday (Feb 11) congressional hearing showed US Attorney General Pam Bondi holding a document labelled "Jayapal Pramila Search History," which appeared to list files accessed by Democratic Representative Pramila Jayapal during her review of unredacted Epstein records provided to lawmakers.

(More to follow)

About the Author

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg

Share on twitter

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg is a senior sub-editor at WION with over four years of experience covering the volatile intersections of geopolitics and global security. From decoding the impact...Read More

Trending Topics