/Trump admin tracking lawmakers’ Epstein files research, Bondi seen with 'Jayapal search history' document: Is the DoJ protecting someone?

Questions are mounting in Washington after lawmakers accused the Trump administration of tracking their research into the Jeffrey Epstein files, raising concerns about whether the Justice Department is overstepping its authority and shielding sensitive information. The controversy erupted after photographs from the Wednesday (Feb 11) congressional hearing showed US Attorney General Pam Bondi holding a document labelled "Jayapal Pramila Search History," which appeared to list files accessed by Democratic Representative Pramila Jayapal during her review of unredacted Epstein records provided to lawmakers.