/Epstein and Woody Allen chats on eating 'hearts' and 'bones' reignite cannibalism rumours

Claims that Jeffrey Epstein was a cannibal are splashed across social media, and now an iMessage conversation is leading people to believe in the rumour. The late sex offender and filmmaker Woody Allen had a conversation about eating "hearts" and "bones", according to an iMessage conversation mentioned in the Epstein Files. Allen is part of a long list of names that feature in the documents released by the Department of Justice on January 30. Netizens have flagged Allen and Epstein's exchange as eerie, creepy and disgusting, expressing shock at the dark humour at play. In the chat, Epstein tells Allen, "He didn't just cause heartburn, he ate them. Hearts." The filmmaker replies, "Thanks. At least I'm thinner." To this, Epstein says, "Because you also eat the bones, providing fibre." Allen responds, "I don't like waste." This email has once again triggered speculation about Epstein and cannibalism. Although there is no direct evidence of the sex offender eating human remains, social media has been abuzz with reports that this was one of the horrifying things that was indulged in on his notorious island.

Epstein and Woody Allen shared close relationship, exchanged hundreds of messages

Epstein and Allen were neighbours in New York City and had known each other for a long time, according to documents. The emails show that they talked to each other quite often. Allen and his wife, Soon-Yi Previn, reportedly dined with Epstein and attended common gatherings where famous names from media and academia were also present. In 2015, Epstein used his contacts in the Obama administration to arrange a White House tour for Allen and Previn. However, there is no evidence of Allen being linked to Epstein's sex crimes.

Woody Allen scandals

Woody Allen was at the centre of a scandal in the early 1990s when he started dating Soon-Yi, who was 21 at the time, while he was 56. What made things worse was the fact that Soon-Yi was the adopted daughter of Allen's then-girlfriend Mia Farrow. Allen was also investigated over allegations of assaulting their adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow. Epstein and Allen were in touch during all these times and talked to each other. Their correspondence shows that they both supported each other during the controversies.