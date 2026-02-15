The White House's social media Valentine's Day post was brutally mocked by netizens. The White House Official account posted a picture of Donald Trump walking with Melania Trump holding hands. It was a feel-good holiday post, but it was soon hijacked by the US president’s ties to convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. Within an hour of the post, people flooded with comments with AI-generated pictures and memes mocking him for his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein.

The crudest response was that a user employed the Grok AI's image generation feature to replace Melania with Epstein. Another widely circulated post was an AI-generated picture of Trump and Epstein in a candlelight dinner, gazing into each other's eyes. Splashed across the image in bright pink lettering: “Pedo Valentine Day.” A picture replaced Melania with a child, with a comment beneath it, “More accurate”.

One user posted the original post of the White House with the comment, “Happy Valentine’s Day to All the Pedos We Will Protect You.” Another user dragged the first lady back into the mix, along with Trump, Epstein and Maxwell, recreating the cover image of the 90s sitcom "Friends". While another just redacted Donald Trump from the image. One reply, edited over a Muppets version of Trump, Melania, Epstein, and Maxwell, simply read: “Release the Epstein Files”

This crude sense of humour is showing the moral outrage of the public, but it is detrimental to the social fabric of the nation, as it is merely normalising and desensitising the gruesome and violent crimes. The Attorney General Pam Bondi had been targeted for a contentious hearing in which a photograph of Bondi revealed that her office had reviewed lawmakers’ search histories while examining the unredacted Epstein files. GOP Rep. Thomas Massie and Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna have joined forces to push for the release of the rest of the files. The DOJ had released heavily redacted 3.5 million documents relating to the disgraced sex trafficker, Jeffrey Epstein. Trump features at least 5,300 times, while the lawmakers claim that the unredacted files have at least 1 million mentions of Donald Trump.