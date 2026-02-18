LOGIN
Redactions in Epstein Files like ‘institutional gaslighting’, UN panel says - 'Racism, extreme misogyny'

Published: Feb 18, 2026, 11:25 IST | Updated: Feb 18, 2026, 11:37 IST

Epstein Files have exposed crimes against humanity and need a full investigation, a UN panel said. The paedophile abused women and minors, and experts demand to know how this happened for so long. They also slammed the redactions. 

Epstein committed 'crimes against humanity,' UN panel says
1 / 7
(Photograph: AFP - DOJ)

Epstein committed 'crimes against humanity,' UN panel says

Millions of Epstein Files released by the Department of Justice show that the paedophile committed crimes against humanity, a panel of independent experts appointed by the United Nations human rights council has said. The files suggest the existence of a “global criminal enterprise”, it stated. “So grave is the scale, nature, systematic character, and transnational reach of these atrocities against women and girls, that a number of them may reasonably meet the legal threshold of crimes against humanity,” they said in a statement.

UN panel flags racism, corruption and extreme misogyny
2 / 7
(Photograph: Department of Justice)

UN panel flags racism, corruption and extreme misogyny

The files document Epstein's actions, detailing the crimes carried out against the victims. The independent experts appointed by the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) said on Tuesday (February 17) the files show that they were committed against a backdrop of supremacist beliefs, racism, corruption and extreme misogyny. They showed a commodification and dehumanisation of women and girls.

How Epstein committed such crimes for so long, UN panel asks
3 / 7
(Photograph: Department of Justice)

How Epstein committed such crimes for so long, UN panel asks

The UN panel says the crimes warrant an independent, thorough and impartial investigation. The experts also want a probe into how such things continued to happen for so long without anyone's knowledge. “All the allegations contained in the ‘Epstein Files’ are egregious in nature and require independent, thorough, and impartial investigation, as well as inquiries to determine how such crimes could have taken place for so long,” the experts said.

Epstein accused of abusing women and minors
4 / 7
(Photograph: Department of Justice)

Epstein accused of abusing women and minors

Epstein is accused of trafficking women and abusing them on his island. The over 3.5 million files released by the Department of Justice also hint at his connection with some powerful men. The documents name high-profile people like Bill Clinton, Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Steve Bannon, British politician Peter Mandelson, among others.

Epstein victims demand full release without redactions
5 / 7
(Photograph: Department of Justice)

Epstein victims demand full release without redactions

The Department of Justice was pushed to release the Epstein files following the passing of the Epstein Files Transparency Act in November 2025. It was directed to make public all files and investigation material "in a searchable and downloadable format". The department withheld several details in the name of protecting the victims. However, this has angered activists and survivors who demand full disclosure, claiming that the redactions are meant to protect the perpetrators.

US officials slammed for leaving survivors feeling retraumatised
6 / 7
(Photograph: Department of Justice)

US officials slammed for leaving survivors feeling retraumatised

The UN panel also reacted to the redactions, saying, “The reluctance to fully disclose information or broaden investigations has left many survivors feeling retraumatised and subjected to what they describe as ‘institutional gaslighting’." US Attorney General Pam Bondi has claimed that everything has been released now, triggering outrage among the victims.

Influential people named in Epstein Files but none held accountable
7 / 7
(Photograph: Department of Justice)

Influential people named in Epstein Files but none held accountable

The experts on the UN panel demanded strict action against those involved in the crimes involving Epstein. While many influential people have been named in the files, almost no one has faced action. “Any suggestion that it is time to move on from the ‘Epstein files’ is unacceptable. It represents a failure of responsibility towards victims,” they said.

