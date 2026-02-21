For the longest time, former Buckingham Palace cop Paul Page made several allegations in the wake of the sordid Jeffrey Epstein saga and the late paedophile-trafficker’s links with now-jailed ex-UK socialite Ghislaine Maxwell and now-arrested ex-UK royal Prince Andrew. In interviews with Lad Bible and other outlets since 2022, Page claimed that Maxwell came several times to meet Andrew at Buckingham Palace, often breezing through otherwise tight security in one of the most tightly secured buildings in the world. Maxwell’s access to Andrew, and the Palace, was such that her name was often kept off security records, as per Page’s claims. In his telling, officers even saw them having a private picnic on the Palace lawn. When he made the claims in various interviews since 2022, Page was not taken seriously. But with the arrest of Andrew — once Prince Andrew and now Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor — over alleged misuse of public office linked to Epstein files, the ex-cop’s words appear to have a grain of truth in them. His comments are resurfacing even as British police have questioned former protection officers linked to Andrew as part of the probe into his security arrangements and related allegations.

What did Paul Page say about Epstein?

Page, who served as a Buckingham Palace royal protection officer between around 1998 and 2004, appeared in interviews with 60 Minutes Australia, an ITV documentary titled Ghislaine, Prince Andrew and the Paedophile, and more recently on Lad Bible amid renewed scrutiny of the Epstein files following Andrew’s arrest.

Page rarely made any direct comments on Epstein, having had no personal sightings of the late sex trafficker on Palace grounds during his tenure. He said he did not personally know what was going on regarding any activities of Andrew on the so-called “paedo island” owned by Epstein.

Page has focused far more on Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s associate and convicted sex trafficker.

What did ex-cop Paul say about Ghislaine Maxwell and Andrew?

Page said in the various interviews that there were frequent visits by Maxwell which were unlogged in security records, to meet Prince Andrew, starting around 2001. She entered or exited “at will”, he claimed, sometimes multiple times a day — up to four in one day, as per his colleague.

She did this while bypassing standard logging protocols, which Page described as a “blatant breach” of security.

Page said Maxwell basically had a “free pass”, and officers suspected intimacy or romantic involvement between her and Andrew. He also witnessed scenarios such as Andrew and Maxwell having a private picnic on Palace grounds.

Andrew: Ex-royal compromised by Epstein and Maxwell?

While many details are still hazy, suspicion remains that Andrew may have shared confidential UK trade or investment information with Epstein during his time as a trade envoy in 2010 or earlier. Page reiterated that Maxwell had exceptional access and that officers suspected an intimate or romantic relationship between her and Andrew.

It was Maxwell who introduced Andrew to Epstein, according to widely reported accounts.

Page's revelations found new life following Andrew’s 19 February arrest on suspicion of misconduct in public office tied to the Epstein files.

Page had mentioned historical lapses in royal vetting that allowed Maxwell, convicted in 2022 for sex trafficking, unfettered access despite her father’s fraud scandal.

Maxwell’s father was the infamous publisher Robert Maxwell, who defrauded his employees of their pension funds.