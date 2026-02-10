Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell seeks 'clemency' from Trump: What is it? Can she walk free if it is granted?

Late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein's long-time associate Ghislaine Maxwell on Monday (Feb 9) declined to answer questions from a US House committee, with her attorney adding that she was prepared to speak if granted clemency by US President Donald Trump. Convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein's accomplice invoked her Fifth Amendment right to remain silent and not incriminate herself. According to AFP, the US lawmakers asked about her and Epstein's co-conspirators, whether they surrounded themselves with the rich and famous in order to "curry favor" and avoid scrutiny, and whether Trump ever engaged "in sexual activity with an individual introduced to him by you or Jeffrey Epstein." However, speaking via video link, her eyes cast down and wearing a beige uniform, Maxwell repeated the phrase “I invoke my Fifth Amendment right to silence.”