Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell seeks 'clemency' from Trump: What is it? Can she walk free if it is granted?

Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell invoked her Fifth Amendment right and refused to answer questions before a US House committee, as her lawyer said she would speak if granted clemency by President Donald Trump. The move has revived debate over presidential pardon powers
Late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein's long-time associate Ghislaine Maxwell on Monday (Feb 9) declined to answer questions from a US House committee, with her attorney adding that she was prepared to speak if granted clemency by US President Donald Trump. Convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein's accomplice invoked her Fifth Amendment right to remain silent and not incriminate herself. According to AFP, the US lawmakers asked about her and Epstein's co-conspirators, whether they surrounded themselves with the rich and famous in order to "curry favor" and avoid scrutiny, and whether Trump ever engaged "in sexual activity with an individual introduced to him by you or Jeffrey Epstein." However, speaking via video link, her eyes cast down and wearing a beige uniform, Maxwell repeated the phrase “I invoke my Fifth Amendment right to silence.”
Under the US law, clemency is a power held by the President to show mercy to convicted criminals. It includes pardon, commutation and reprieve. While pardon refers to official "forgiveness" that lifts all legal penalties and restores civil rights, commutation reduces a person's sentence and reprieve temporarily delays the execution of a sentence.
US President Donald Trump in July 2025 said that he had thought about clemency for Maxwell. “It’s something I haven’t thought about. I’m allowed to do it, but I haven’t thought about it.” Pressed again, he declined to comment further, saying, “I don’t want to talk about that.” Meanwhile, Maxwell's lawyer Markus said, “We hope he exercises that power in the right and just way.”
Though Trump has the legal authority to give clemency, it is not clear if he will do so. Additionally, ‘walking free’ would depend on the kind of clemency provided by the US president if ever he decides to grant it. If he pardons Maxwell, she can walk free, however under commutation, the president could shorten her sentence to the amount of time she has already spent in jail. This may not guarantee immediate release and removal of conviction, but eventually Maxwell would be free.
In July-Aug, 2025, FBI Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche interviewed Maxwell and the US Department of Justice later released transcript and audio of the interview. In it, Maxwell denied ever seeing Donald Trump behave inappropriately, calling him “cordial” and a “gentleman,” and refuted knowledge of any Epstein “client list” or blackmail scheme. Maxwell also rejected suggestions that she introduced Epstein to the British royals, calling such claims “a flat untruth.” She cast doubt on Epstein’s reported suicide, suggesting it may have been the result of inmate violence within the prison. Additionally, she denied any wrongdoing by other public figures like Bill Clinton, Elon Musk, or Prince Andrew. The DOJ granted her limited immunity for the interview, without offering leniency, and later transferred her to a lower-security prison.
United States lawmaker Ro Khanna in a letter to Representative James Comer, the committee chair said that her position “appears inconsistent.” He said that it is not in tandem with prior conduct, as she did not invoke the Fifth Amendment when she previously met with US Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche to discuss substantially similar subject matter. It must be noted that DoJ had provided her 'limited immunity' during the previous interview. 'Limited immunity' refers to immunity that is granted to individuals who can be made cooperators in a criminal case.
Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence at the Federal Prison Camp (FPC) Bryan, a minimum-security facility for women in Texas. In Aug 1, 2025, she was moved to the Federal Prison Camp (FPC) Bryan in Texas without any explanation by the Bureau of Prisons (BOP). The move was seen to be highly unusual because FPC Bryan is a minimum-security facility typically reserved for non-violent white-collar offenders. She was previously lodged at FCI Tallahassee in Florida. Her lawyers had complained about poor conditions in Tallahassee prison and requested that she must be moved to some other facility.