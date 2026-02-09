/Jeffrey Epstein associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, refuses to testify before Congress, cites Fifth Amendment

Ghislaine Maxwell, the longtime associate of Jeffrey Epstein, declined to answer questions from a US House committee on Monday (February 9), citing her constitutional protection against self-incrimination, according to lawmakers. Maxwell, who is currently serving a 20-year federal sentence for sex trafficking, had been ordered to testify before the House Oversight Committee about her role in Epstein’s criminal network and her relationship with the late financier. Committee chairman James Comer said Maxwell relied on the Fifth Amendment throughout the proceeding, refusing to respond to any inquiries.

He described the outcome as expected but frustrating, noting that investigators hoped to learn more about the scope of Epstein’s crimes and whether others were involved. According to Comer, Maxwell’s legal team said she would only cooperate if she received clemency from President Donald Trump. Her attorneys also sought congressional immunity, a request lawmakers declined. Maxwell remains the sole individual convicted in connection with Epstein, who died in a New York jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

A jury found Maxwell guilty in 2021 of recruiting and abusing underage girls on Epstein’s behalf. She testified remotely from a federal prison in Texas, where she is incarcerated. Her appearance comes as the Justice Department continues releasing a vast trove of Epstein-related records, including documents and media files. While officials say no additional prosecutions are planned, the disclosures have reignited scrutiny of prominent figures linked to Epstein.

The House Oversight Committee has also requested testimony from former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton regarding their past interactions with Epstein. Both have asked that any testimony be conducted publicly, citing concerns about political motivations.