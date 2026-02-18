Republican US lawmaker Nancy Mace has pressed the CIA on Tuesday to release "any records, documents, photos, videos, passports and other materials" it has on Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, urging clarification on the alleged ties between the CIA and the late sex trafficker and his long-term associate.

“Congress needs to know what, if any, relationship the CIA had with Jeffrey Epstein and what information they're sitting on. Classified or not, we want to see it. The American people deserve answers about whether our intelligence agencies had connections to a child sex trafficker,” wrote the Republican lawmaker from North Carolina.

The letter to the CIA Director, John Ratcliffecites cites a 2011 Freedom of Information request filed by Epstein's lawyer seeking records of his CIA affiliation. CIA neither confirmed nor denied the existence of such records. But covered in such information as "classified".

In her letter, Republican lawmaker Nancy Mace also pointed out that Epstein worked with the Douglous Lesse and Adnan Khassogi during the CIA's Iran-Contra scandal. He also had contact with important lawmakers and diplomats, including former CIA director William Burns. The congresswoman specifically referenced a 2015 document in the recent dump of Epstein file which shows an email from Jeffrey Epstein, “it looks like a CIA drop” to a former White House counsel, Kathy Ruemmler.

“The American people -- and the survivors of Epstein's heinous crimes -- deserve complete transparency on whether the CIA had any affiliation with prolific sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein or had any knowledge of his nefarious activities,” wrote Nancy Mace.

The Department of Justice has released 3.5 million documents related to the late sex-trafficker, 3 million documents, 2000 videos and 180000 under the Epstein Files Transparency act which was signed last November. The material includes grand jury transcripts and investigative records, though many such documents remain redacted. Epstein survivors and victims suggested that the release fell short of preventing the identity of victims, but omits vital information about the perpetrators.