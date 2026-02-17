New Mexico lawmakers have approved a comprehensive investigation to reveal the total extent of activities at the Zorro Ranch. The New Mexico House, on Monday, in a bipartisan vote, established a “Truth Commission” to "fill in the gaps" in the horrific allegations of crime and abuse against girls and women at the Zorro Ranch in Santa Fe.

"We have heard years of allegations and rumours about Epstein’s activities in New Mexico, but unfortunately, federal investigations have failed to put together an official record," said Rep Andrea Romero. The lawmakers are urging locals to testify. The so-called “Truth Commission”, comprised of four lawmakers are planning to question state officials who were aware or participated in the mishappenings at the 7,500-acre sprawling property. The $2.5 million investigation poses a threat to two former Democratic Governors and an Attorney General. They had ties to the late sex trafficker Epstein, who supposedly died of “suicide” in 2019.

The New Mexico ranch was the location where Annie Farmer was flown from out of state and groomed for abuse by Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein. The Ranch, located 50 miles away from Santa Fe, is sparsely populated, establishing a pattern of isolation that the victims were subjected to. Since Epstein's death, it was purchased for an undisclosed fee by Donald Huffines, a former GOP state senator and a Texas businessman.

The New Mexico Justice Department sent a letter to the federal officials on February 13, in response to the seeking unredacted copies of the anonymous 2019 email to a local radio host saying that “foreign girls” died of strangulation at Zorro Ranch.

“While we have not yet received a response to our letter sent last Friday, we are reviewing all appropriate avenues to investigate the allegations raised, as well as any additional ones that may emerge,” said New Mexico DOJ Chief of Staff Lauren Rodriguez.

A New York Times report in July 2019 claimed that the Ranch was at the centre of Epstein's obsession with eugenics, transhumanism and cryogenics. He once mentioned to impregante 20 girls simultaneously at the Zorro ranch. His messages to the Florida Sex Offenders office following his conviction prove that Epstein used the Ranch as an extended retreat between 2009 and 2015.

“He was basically doing anything he wanted in this state without any accountability whatsoever,” said Rep Andrea Romero. The “Truth Commission” is likely to start its fact-finding mission on Tuesday and produce its first report by mid-July and final report by the end of 2026.