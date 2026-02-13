/New Epstein documents mention Madeleine McCann, British child missing since 2007. Here’s what witness saw

New Epstein documents reference Madeleine McCann in a 2009 witness statement describing a woman resembling Ghislaine Maxwell with a child, though authorities have confirmed no proven link to her disappearance.
Speculations have arisen after the newly released documents in the Epstein Files mention a British child, Madeleine McCann. After this, people on the internet have started debating the connection between the child's disappearance and the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein's former partner, Ghislaine Maxwell.
Madeleine McCann was a British child who disappeared on May 3, 2007, from a holiday apartment in Praia da Luz, Portugal. At that time, she was 3 years old. Her parents were dining nearby when they discovered she was missing. Her disappearance became one of the most widely reported missing-child cases in the world.
Under Operation Grange, the British police continued the investigation into the missing case. German authorities are also pursuing a separate investigation and have named a prime suspect.
The child's name appeared in a document with a statement of a witness. The statement, dated 2009, described a sighting involving a woman whom the witness later believed resembled Ghislaine Maxwell.
The witness said he saw the woman with a child, but could not tell who the child was. Years later, after seeing media coverage and online discussions about the McCann case, he documented the memory.
In the statement, the witness said covering her right eye, which reminded the witness of Madeleine’s distinctive coloboma, a visible condition affecting her right iris. In 2009, Madeleine would have been six years old, which the witness believed matched the child he saw.
Meanwhile, as per the reports, Maxwell was likely in New York around the time Madeleine disappeared, which conflicts with the timeline of the 2007 sighting.