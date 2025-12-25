The newly released tranche of Epstein files by the Department of Justice (DOJ) mentions a woman saying that Donald Trump once watched her uncle kill her newborn and dump the body into the river. Her claim appears in an FBI document. The woman, who has not been named, says she was 13 at the time. As per the document, the woman said, "[Trump] participated regularly in paying money to force me to [redacted] with him and he was present when my uncle murdered my newborn child and disposed of the body in Lake Michigan." She claims that she reached out to the FBI on 8 March 2020, and told them that she was sex trafficked by her uncle and Jeffrey Epstein in 1984 at the age of 13. She was pregnant, and her newborn baby girl was killed and disposed of “because I gave birth to her while in the middle of this sex trafficking ordeal", she told the FBI.
“I told [the FBI agent] some other important information about other high-profile individuals involved in my sex trafficking and the murder and disposal of my newborn daughter because I gave birth to her while in the middle of this ordeal,” the woman told the FBI, as per the documents. According to her, she contacted the FBI to get details of an NYPD detective whom she claimed had called her a few days before the murder.
Epstein sex trafficked the woman, FBI documents state
She said that she talked to the detective for "about 20 or 30 minutes" about being "sex trafficked" by her "uncle and Jeffrey Epstein in 1984." The woman said the incident happened “mostly from a yacht in Lake Michigan originating from Mona Lake, MI." She stated that Donald Trump was a witness to the incident and was present at the time her baby was killed.
Epstein Files continue to tumble out, and on Wednesday, the DOJ announced it had discovered over 1 million documents. It is currently working on redacting the data of victims and said it will later release the files. In a social media post on Wednesday, the department said that the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York and the FBI told them “that they have uncovered over a million more documents potentially related to the Jeffrey Epstein case.” It added, “We have lawyers working around the clock to review and make the legally required redactions to protect victims, and we will release the documents as soon as possible,” the statement said. It said it would take a few more weeks to release them because of the sheer volume.