Reports are claiming that former Norwegian Prime Minister Thorbjørn Jagland, who also served as chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee and head of the Council of Europe, was recently hospitalised after an alleged suicide attempt in the wake of corruption charges arising from his links to late paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein. The news came days after Jagland was formally charged with aggravated corruption that could lead to 10 years in prison. He has denied any wrongdoing, calling his links to Epstein “unwise” or “poor judgement”, and saying he would cooperate fully with the probe.

Was the news of Jagland suicide attempt silenced?

According to various media reports and social media posts, the Norwegian Editors' Association reportedly reached an agreement with Jagland's lawyer not to cover his suicide attempt, which happened last week.

But some outlets went ahead and published the story anyway. The OSINT outlet Faytuks Network was among the first to report the development. Reports suggested that Jagland's condition is serious.

Who is Thorbjørn Jagland, linked to Epstein files?

A prominent Norwegian politician, Thorbjørn Jagland served as Norwegian prime minister from 1996 to 1997 and as Secretary General of the Council of Europe from 2009 to 2019. He also served as Norway's Foreign Minister and as chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee from 2009 to 2015.

His links to Epstein were revealed in the release of Epstein files by the US Justice Department.

Jagland and his family members planned or made visits to Epstein's properties in Paris, New York, and Palm Beach, Florida, according to email communications released in the US. There are also reports that they planned a visit to Epstein's private island in Little St James, known in media accounts as ‘pedo island’, though it was possibly cancelled.

Epstein reportedly sought Jagland's help to arrange meetings or messages with high-profile figures such as Russian President Vladimir Putin, or to promote financial ideas.

Jagland was described in some Epstein communications as a “Nobel big shot”.

The relationship appears mutually beneficial in Epstein's view. Jagland offered access and influence in diplomatic and human rights circles, while Epstein provided luxury perks, gifts, travel, and possibly loans.

Norway's probe into Jagland–Epstein links

Norwegian police charged Jagland with gross corruption over his Epstein connections, which he denied. The charges followed a probe by Norway's economic crime unit Økokrim into Jagland. Police raided Jagland's home in Oslo and other properties.

The probe is into whether he misused his official positions as chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee or head of the Council of Europe to receive improper benefits from Epstein. The Council of Europe waived his diplomatic immunity at Norway's request to allow the probe to proceed.

The period in which he was in touch with Epstein, from 2011 to 2018, coincided with his roles as chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee (2009–2015) and Secretary General of the Council of Europe (2009–2019).

Økokrim Director Pål K. Lønseth said there were “reasonable grounds” to investigate whether Jagland received improper benefits, such as gifts, travel expenses, loans, or holidays from Epstein, connected to his official positions.

Following Økokrim searches of Jagland's residence in Oslo and other recreational and coastal homes, he was formally charged under the Norwegian Penal Code.

The investigation remains ongoing.

No evidence has linked Jagland to Epstein's criminal sexual activities or any direct involvement in abuse or trafficking.

The main focus of the probe is on him allegedly accepting undue benefits or peddling influence.