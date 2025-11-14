The late sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein tried to connect with top Russian diplomats through Thorbjørn Jagland, the former Secretary General of the Council of Europe, according to one of the hundreds of emails released by the congressional investigations on Thursday. The emails were obtained after a Democratic subpoena of Epstein’s estate, and contain years of interactions with Russian officials and others close to Trump.

Jeffrey Epstein's mail to Thorbjørn Jagland

“I think you might suggest to Putin that Lavrov can get insight on talking to me,” Epstein wrote in an email to Thorbjørn Jagland on June 24, 2018. “Thank you fo a lovely evening. I’ll com to un high level week,” replied Jagland in a cryptic email. It is unclear if they followed up on the conversation. In a similar conversation, Epstein also indicated that he talked with former Russian ambassador to the United Nations Vitaly Churkin, before Churkin died in 2017“Churkin was great,” Epstein wrote. “He understood Trump after our conversations. it is not complex. He must be seen to get something, it's that simple.”

Thorbjørn Jagland was a member of the Norwegian Nobel Committee till 2020 and also served as the Prime Minister of Norway for one year. He has been accused of inaction against corruption[10][11] and of servility towards Vladimir Putin's Russia. He distanced himself from the development. In a text message to the Norwegian public broadcaster NRK, Jagland said, “In my work I have met a lot of people, many have put me in contact with even more. This is part of normal diplomatic activity…what has come to light about Jeffrey Epstein’s private life, I strongly distance myself from.”

This email from Epstein to Jagland was just weeks ahead of the Helsinki summit in July 2018 to discuss situations in Syria and Ukraine. Epstein criticised Trump’s approach to dealing with Putin in an email to former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers. Epstein referred to Trump's acceptance of Putin's denial of Russian involvement in the 2016 Presidential election. Epstein was arrested in 2019 and died in a prison in Manhattan awaiting his trial.