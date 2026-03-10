Lego-movie-style clip accuses Trump of starting Iran war to divert attention from Epstein Files

Iran-affiliated media is floating videos of Lego-style movies showing the war with the United States and Israel. The clips show Iran winning against its enemies as it takes down their ships and bases, striking places like Dubai and Cyprus. Similar propaganda videos were shared in June last year when the US struck Iran's nuclear sites and during the 12-day war with Israel. The latest video starts with Benjamin Netanyahu and Donald Trump sitting together, looking at the Epstein Files. In the clip, Trump can be seen with the paedophile. Trump gets angry at seeing this, and so, with the "devil" by his side, launches a missile towards Iran, a reference to rumours that the US president attacked Iran to divert attention from the Epstein Files. The video then shows a missile and a shot of a teacher at a school, before cutting to visuals of ruin. The US-Israeli strikes killed 168 students and staff at the Shajarah Tayyebeh Elementary School in Minab on the first day of the strikes.

Lego-style Iranian propaganda video

A soldier holds a bag and cries, as the movie shows Iran avenging the attack. Missiles can be seen crashing into British bases in Cyprus, a fighter crashing, people running in the streets, and a missile hitting the Burj al-Arab in Dubai. An Iranian general can be seen planning attacks on Tel Aviv and missiles being prepared. The clip shows a missile attack in Israel and an attack in Saudi Arabia. Sirens sound in Israel as people run around, and a figure resembling Netanyahu takes shelter in a bunker. More missiles are then seen falling into the US bases in Bahrain and Erbil.

It goes on to show Iran closing the Strait of Hormuz, triggering a rise in oil prices. It shows more missiles, some hitting American warships, and US soldiers killed in the strikes. It ends with an Iranian soldier standing with a bag of a school girl and the words, "In remembrance of the students from Minab who were martyred at the hands of Zionist and American terrorists."

