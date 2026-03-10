/Epstein Files show the paedophile ‘killed Pons years ago’. Who was he and what happened?

Secrets and crimes continue to tumble out of the Epstein Files as a new email shows just how much power the paedophile held. Jeffrey Epstein claimed in an email that he was behind ending the endeavours of Stanley Pons, the co-inventor of cold fusion. In October 2009, he wrote to perceptual scientist Al Seckel that he used political channels to ensure that Pons did not receive congressional funding for the project. "regarding cold fusion. I killed Pons years ago," the late financier wrote. The Department of Justice released over 3 million new documents from the Epstein Files in January this year. One of them has Epstein boasting that he played a major role in deciding what happens to the Pons' research on cold fusion. He even met with the head of the Mormon Church to influence decisions at Brigham Young University, a key institution in Pons’ research network.

Who was Stanley Pons?

Epstein doesn't literally mean he "killed" Pons, but that he ended all research into his project that could have theoretically led to the production of limitless clean energy. Stanley Pons was an electrochemist at the University of Utah who became famous in 1989 for claiming that he and Martin Fleischmann had achieved nuclear fusion at room temperature. If true, it would have proved to be a revolution in the energy sector. However, their research was soon dismissed by physics institutions and federal agencies, leading to the end of funding. Pons moved to France after his scientific reputation took a hit.

New Epstein emails show his influence on scientific research

Epstein wrote in the email to Seckel, "regarding cold fusion. i killed pons years ago", to which the latter replied, "Don't leave me hanging Jeff. I want to know you relationship to Pons and cold fusion..." Epstein names a congressman and how he argued against the funding, including a meeting with the head of the Mormon church. "the origidnal (sic) senate funding came out of congress, and wayne owens senator from utah „ i was there an argues against, it, had of meet with the head of the mormon church," Epstein wrote. This was reportedly because BYU's competing cold fusion program ran through the Church's governance.

Cold fusion and Epstein

Seckel wrote in an email, "BTW, for your amusement, I spent part of the last month investigating a new cold fusion device for our billionaire engineer pals on the west coast, who were about to sink millions of dollars into this thing." The new emails show that Epstein wielded influence on scientific research, as he details how he was present during congressional hearings and presented the case that cold fusion research should not be funded. The incident is an example of how some people could be dictating how scientific research happens, who gets funds and what should be suppressed. Epstein talked about science in other emails also, including Low Energy Nuclear Reactions, another name for cold fusion.

