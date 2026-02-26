Deepak Chopra told Jeffrey Epstein to "bring your girls" to Israel using a fake name, emails in the millions of documents released by the Department of Justice show. Chopra has been trying to clear his name ever since the files exploded, which carry his name many times. There are several videos of Chopra showing him doling out spiritual messages, which Epstein apparently kept. “If you want use a fake name. Bring your girls,” Chopra wrote to Epstein in a 2017 email, CNN reported. He added in another note, "Your girls would love it as would you." Later the same year, the Chopra asked Epstein to join a workshop hosted by him in Switzerland, and again told him to come "with your girls." It is not known whether Epstein took any of the trips. He again mentions "his girls" while describing former Saudi Princess Ameerah Al-Taweel as being “v sweet – like your girls.”

‘Cute girls are real’

Other emails WION already reported previously talked about Chopra talking about "cute girls". He wrote in an email to the sex offender, "Universe is human construct. … Cute girls are aware when they make noises," adding, "God is a construct Cute girls are real." Epstein went on to discuss the topic more, asking, "So when the girl says ‘oh my god?’" Chopra replies, “God is a construct. Cute girls are real.” In 2017, the paedophile asked Chopra to "find me a cute israeli blonde. .matter over mind," to which he said that he could find one, but warned him that “they are militant aggressive and v sexy.”

Deepak Chopra and Epstein talk about a woman

Chopra and Epstein exchanged numerous emails and text messages and talked about women on multiple occasions. In one message, the two discuss an unnamed woman, as Esptein asks him how he met her. “In many ways [redacted] is more connected to ‘reality’ than the brilliant scientists. I felt connected to her at the level of awareness," Chopra said. Epstein replied that he "liked watching" him "zero in on your prey," to which Chopra said, "I not a predator Just a lover." Chopra also tells Epstein on one occasion that he is "grateful" for his friendship.

Chopra has been trying to clear his name, and wrote in a social media post on February 4, that he “was never involved in, nor did I participate in, any criminal or exploitative conduct”, adding that his contact with him "was limited and unrelated to abusive activity."

