/Stephen Hawking photographed with bikini-clad women in new Epstein Files | PHOTO

Anamica Singh
Edited By Anamica Singh
Published: Feb 25, 2026, 15:21 IST | Updated: Feb 25, 2026, 15:21 IST
Stephen Hawking in Epstein Files Photograph: (NASA)

Story highlights

Renowned physicist Stephen Hawking was pictured on a pool chair sitting between two women in bikinis. The photo is part of the 3.5 million documents released by the Department of Justice as part of the Epstein Files.

A photo from the Epstein Files shows Professor Stephen Hawking sitting on a pool chair with two bikini-clad women sitting next to him. They are holding cocktails, and the Cambridge theoretical physicist is apparently grinning in the image, as one of the women holds the drink for him. The photo is undated, and the location has also not been confirmed. Although it is possible that it was taken on Epstein's Little Saint James Island. The late paedophile hosted 21 internationally acclaimed scientists on his island in 2006, and Hawking was part of the entourage. Virginia Giuffre, the most vocal victim of Epstein who accused Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor of abusing her as a minor, claimed that Hawking "participated in an underage orgy". While she never publicly accused him of misconduct, this accusation was mentioned in an email Epstein sent to Ghislaine Maxwell. He told her to offer a reward to Giuffre's friends if they could help prove the allegations against Hawking were wrong, court documents made public two years ago show. Hawking spent more than 50 years of his life with motor neuron disease (ALS) and passed away in March 2018.

Credit: Department of Justice

Epstein categorically denied that the scientist was involved in any such act. However, there are photos from his trip to the island which show Hawking attending a barbecue. He was also given a submarine tour of the seabed around Epstein's island. The sex offender had modified the vessel to make things easier for Hawking. The details of the conference were shared in a blog post on the Jeffrey Epstein VI Foundation. It was titled "The Energy of Empty Space That Isn't Zero" and was held at the five-star, $1,600-per-night Ritz-Carlton hotel on St Thomas island. The post stated that guests "could meet, discuss, relax on the beach, and take a trip to the nearby private island retreat of the science philanthropist Jeffrey Epstein, who funded the event". The paedophile apparently called himself "science philanthropist" because he knew several prominent scientists.

Epstein wanted to create a genetically superior human race

According to a report in The New York Times, Epstein was fascinated with "transhumanism", which states that technology, such as genetic engineering and artificial intelligence, can be used to advance the human species. He held conversations about improving the human race genetically.

Anamica Singh holds expertise in news, trending and science articles. She has been working at WION as a Senior News Editor since 2022.

