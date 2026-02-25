/Stephen Hawking photographed with bikini-clad women in new Epstein Files | PHOTO

A photo from the Epstein Files shows Professor Stephen Hawking sitting on a pool chair with two bikini-clad women sitting next to him. They are holding cocktails, and the Cambridge theoretical physicist is apparently grinning in the image, as one of the women holds the drink for him. The photo is undated, and the location has also not been confirmed. Although it is possible that it was taken on Epstein's Little Saint James Island. The late paedophile hosted 21 internationally acclaimed scientists on his island in 2006, and Hawking was part of the entourage. Virginia Giuffre, the most vocal victim of Epstein who accused Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor of abusing her as a minor, claimed that Hawking "participated in an underage orgy". While she never publicly accused him of misconduct, this accusation was mentioned in an email Epstein sent to Ghislaine Maxwell. He told her to offer a reward to Giuffre's friends if they could help prove the allegations against Hawking were wrong, court documents made public two years ago show. Hawking spent more than 50 years of his life with motor neuron disease (ALS) and passed away in March 2018.