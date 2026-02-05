/'Cute girls are real': What Deepak Chopra discussed with Epstein, as per emails

Deepak Chopra, the spiritual guru known for linking Eastern wellness methods with Western ways, has been mentioned in the new Epstein Files. Emails exchanged between him and the paedophile have revealed the kind of conversations the two had. The 79-year-old AIIMS graduate talked to Epstein about "cute girls" and apparently asked him, "Did you find me a cute Israeli?" The two also talked about certain spiritual things. But they turned creepy pretty quickly. According to the emails, Epstein wrote in an email from 2017, "Does a cell have a form? Is a cell aware? Does it have emotion? Does it perform actions?" To this, Deepak Chopra responded, "Cells are human constructs. No such thing! Universe is a human construct. No such thing. Cute girls are aware when they make noises." Epstein asks, "So when the girl says ‘oh my god?’" Chopra replies, “God is a construct. Cute girls are real.” Here are the DOJ files on Epstein and Chopra's emails.

Chopra is known for his speeches and books on spirituality. He became famous in the 1990s for offering a holistic approach to health through yoga and meditation. He studied in India and moved to the United States in 1970. Chopra was chief of staff at the New England Memorial Hospital in 1980. He met Maharishi Mahesh Yogi in 1985 and went on a different path after this encounter. He became a well-known name after his interview on The Oprah Winfrey Show.

Famous names in Epstein Files

The fresh tranche of Epstein emails was released last week and carries several high-profile names. These include Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, US President Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, Elon Musk, Richard Branson, Sarah Ferguson, Ehud Barak, among others. Former Prince Andrew is also in the new files. Photos show him kneeling on all fours over a girl. His ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, was also in contact with Epstein, according to the emails. She contacted him after he was convicted in 2008 for procuring a minor for prostitution. She even met him for lunch with her daughters, Princess Beatrice and Eugenie, after he was released from jail.

Sarah Ferguson on daughter's weekend with boyfriend

Ferguson also made a crass comment about Eugenie, saying she was on a “shagging weekend” when she was out celebrating her birthday with her boyfriend. Andrew also shared pictures of his daughters with Epstein. Meanwhile, Gates has been accused of having sex with Russian girls and of having allegedly contracted a sexually transmitted disease. He asked Epstein to get him antibiotics that he could give to his wife, Melinda Gates. He has denied all the claims made in the Epstein Files.

Deepak Chopra Epstein email from DOJ Photograph: (DOJ)