/Epstein files: DOJ releases unseen post-mortem images of Jeffrey Epstein

The US government has released previously unseen photographs showing Jeffrey Epstein after he was discovered unresponsive in his jail cell, including images of medics attempting to revive him while he lay on a stretcher. The photos, around 20 in total, were made public as part of a newly declassified FBI file examining Epstein’s death in custody. Many of the images are considered too graphic for public display. The release also includes autopsy findings and internal prison records.

These materials are part of a massive disclosure by the US Department of Justice on Friday, which published millions of pages related to the Epstein case. Epstein was found dead on 10 August 2019 inside the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York, where he was being held while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking and conspiracy charges.

Jeffrey Epstein's post mortem photo Photograph: (DOJ)

The FBI document, titled Jeffrey Epstein Death Investigation, appears to have been compiled by the agency’s New York field office. The 23-page report is marked “unclassified” throughout. According to unredacted records reviewed by BBC Verify, the file contains detailed images of Epstein’s neck showing visible injuries, along with information from his post-mortem examination. It also includes a psychological assessment discussing his mental state in the days leading up to his death.

Several photographs show Epstein on a stretcher as emergency responders administer medical aid. The images are time-stamped 06:49 local time, approximately 16 minutes after he was found unresponsive. Although the exact location is unclear, Epstein was taken to a nearby hospital at 06:39 and was later pronounced dead, indicating the photos were likely taken there.