President Donald Trump said that he would personally reach out to Savannah Guthrie, co-host of NBC’s Today show, to offer assistance as her mother, Nancy Guthrie, remains missing in Tucson, Arizona. Nancy, 84, was last seen at her home on Saturday night around 9:30 pm and was reported missing by her family at approximately noon on Sunday, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department. Authorities have not yet disclosed specific details about the case, but have suggested that Nancy may have been abducted. They also confirmed that blood was found outside her home.

In a press briefing at the White House on Tuesday (February 3), President Trump addressed the situation, saying that he was considering sending additional federal agents to help with the investigation. "I think it's terrible," Trump said. “I'm going to call Savannah Guthrie later on. I think it's a terrible thing... very unusual situation, but we’re going to find out.” Despite their tense encounter during an NBC town hall in October 2020, when Savannah questioned Trump about his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, the president emphasized that he and Savannah had always maintained a good relationship. He added, “I always got along very well with Savannah.”

Investigators suspect kidnapping

The investigation into Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance has taken a worrying turn. Local authorities in Tucson, along with the FBI, believe she may have been taken against her will. Sheriff Chris Nanos confirmed that reports of a potential ransom note have surfaced, although he stopped short of confirming its authenticity. Savannah Guthrie, who was raised in Tucson, has urged the public to pray for the safe return of her mother.

Tommaso Cioni named as the prime suspect?

In an unsettling update on the case, journalist Ashleigh Banfield suggested that Savannah's brother-in-law, Tommaso Cioni, could be a key figure in the investigation. Banfield reported that a law enforcement source has suggested Cioni as a "prime suspect." However, no official statement from authorities has been released to verify this claim. Annie Guthrie, Savannah’s sister, and her husband, Tommaso Cioni, live near Nancy's home. Reports suggest Annie was the last person to see Nancy, dropping her off at her house on the evening of January 31. At the time, there were no signs of distress, and authorities have since labeled Nancy's residence as a crime scene.

Who is Tommaso Cioni?

Tommaso Cioni, a 50-year-old from Tucson, has been highlighted in the investigation. Banfield noted that Cioni, a teacher at Basis Oro Valley School, had his vehicle impounded by authorities. A biography from an Italian nonprofit website mentions that Cioni enjoys studying lizards and playing electric bass, while LinkedIn lists him as a science and biology instructor. While this news has sparked speculation, it’s important to note that no official statements have confirmed the involvement of Cioni in his mother-in-law's disappearance.

