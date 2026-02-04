/Tom Homan announces immediate withdrawal of 700 immigration officers in Minnesota

US border czar Tom Homan announced on Wednesday (February 4) that the federal government will immediately withdraw 700 immigration enforcement officers from Minnesota, following weeks of intensified operations and widespread outrage over the fatal shootings of two protesters by federal agents. Homan said the decision was based on what he described as improved cooperation with local and state authorities, though he did not specify whether the personnel reduction would apply solely to Minneapolis or to other areas across the state.

He explained that federal authorities are now relying more heavily on taking custody of individuals directly from local jails, rather than conducting arrests in public spaces. According to Homan, this shift in strategy requires significantly fewer officers. Despite the drawdown, roughly 2,000 federal immigration personnel will remain stationed in Minnesota, a substantial increase from the approximately 150 officers deployed before the expanded enforcement campaign began.

Homan emphasised that he will continue overseeing operations in Minneapolis, which has emerged as a central focus of President Donald Trump’s broader immigration crackdown, stating that he will remain in the city until the operation is completed.

The announcement follows intense public backlash over two deadly incidents involving federal agents. Last month, Renee Good, a 37-year-old Minneapolis resident, was shot and killed as she attempted to drive away from an ICE enforcement action. The shooting sparked protests and drew sharp criticism from civil rights groups and local officials.