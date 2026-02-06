/Two foreign girls strangulated during 'rough, fetish sex' were buried at Epstein's ranch, new documents reveal

Disclaimer: WION is only reporting the names that have been mentioned in the Epstein files and is not accusing anyone of any wrongdoing. Readers are advised to use their discretion on this article.

Jeffrey Epstein allegedly ordered two "foreign girls" to be buried near his ranch after they died from "rough, fetish sex", according to an email released in the latest tranche of the Epstein Files. A person who claimed to have worked for the late financier and sex trafficker sent the email to a person named Edward, calling the information his "insurance in case of future litigation against EPSTEIN". The man wrote in the email that "somewhere in the hills outside the Zorro, two foreign girls were buried on orders of Jeffrey and Madam G". He added that the girls "died by strangulation during rough, fetish sex." The email also carries a link to a video allegedly of Epstein having sex with a minor. There are three other links to sex videos of "underage girls", and one audio of a "Girl from Bay Area" who confessed about a suicide attempt to "Madam G". The term was evidently used to refer to Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's girlfriend and aide, who is in jail on trafficking charges.

Former Zorro staff exposes strangulation and burial of girls

The email was first sent on November 21, 2019, and was later forwarded to the FBI. It is part of the three million documents released by the US Department of Justice on Friday (January 30). The email is titled "Confidential: Jeffrey Epstein", with the name of the sender redacted. It mentions Zorro Ranch as the place where the incident occurred. It is one of the properties owned by Epstein in New Mexico, where girls are said to have been sexually abused by the predator and others. The email begins with the words, "Edward. This is sensitive, so it will be the first and last email depending on your discretion. You can choose to take it or trash it, but this comes from a person who has been there and seen it all, as a former staff at the Zorro."

Epstein's New Mexico Zorro Ranch

It adds, "The material below was taken from Jeffrey Epstein's home as my insurance in case of future litigation against Epstein. SORRY NO QUESTIONS." It then goes on to mention the incident involving two foreign girls. "What is damning about Jeffrey Epstein is yet to be written. Did you know somewhere in the hills outside the Zorro, two foreign girls were buried on orders of Jeffrey and Madam G? Both died by strangulation during rough, fetish sex." He then added links to videos of sex with a minor, underage girls and threesomes. The Zorro Ranch is the property that Epstein wanted to leave to his Belarusian girlfriend, Karyna Shuliak.

