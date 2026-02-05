The Kremlin on Thursday (Feb 5) dismissed the claims that late American sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was a Russian spy. The claims were made after the revelations in the fresh documents of the Epstein Files. Poland, on the other hand, has announced that it will probe the alleged links of the sex offender with Russian secret services. In a press conference, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was asked whether Epstein was a Russian agent. “I’m tempted to make a lot of jokes about that version, but let’s not waste our time," Peskov responded.

Last week, Peskov told a Russian media outlet that the Kremlin never received a request from the sex offender, who died in 2019 while awaiting trial. Earlier, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that Warsaw would launch an investigation into what it said were possible links between Epstein and Russia’s intelligence services, and any potential impact of the same on Poland.



As per the AFP, the newly released documents showed that the sex offender expressed his desire to meet the Russian President Vladimir Putin on multiple occasions. But there is no evidence that the Russian supremo ever met Epstein. Moreover, the documents also claimed that some of the women Epstein was in contact with were Russian.