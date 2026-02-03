LOGIN
Mention of 'Pizza' 1000 times in Epstein Files? New documents reveal mystery of Erin Ko, Stephanie and Roy Hodges

Published: Feb 03, 2026, 01:28 IST | Updated: Feb 03, 2026, 01:31 IST

New Epstein Files highlight repeated mentions of “pizza” in chats with Erin Ko and the Hodges, sparking online speculation, though officials stress no evidence links the documents to debunked Pizzagate claims.

Mention of 'Pizza' 1000 times in Epstein Files? New documents reveal unsolved mystery of Erin Ko, Stephanie and Roy Hodges

Newly released documents in the Epstein Files have highlighted mentions of the word "Pizza" in many contexts.

Pizza was mentioned in two prominent conversations: one with Erin Ko and another with Roy and Stephanie Hodges.

In the 3 million-plus pages of documents released by the DOJ, Epstein's iMessage exchanges with Erin Ko have caused considerable confusion.

Many on the internet have spread theories that Erin Ko here is the 13-year-old girl who died in a sailboat collision in Biscayne Bay near Miami Beach on July 28, 2025.

But the iMessage exchanges are from 2016, when the Erin Ko in Miami Beach accident was only four or five years old.

The Epstein–“Pizzagate” is a conspiracy theory that falsely ties Jeffrey Epstein disclosures to a debunked 2016 narrative alleging US elites ran a child-abuse ring out of a Washington, DC, pizzeria using “pizza” as code.

