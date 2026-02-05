/'Come visit next week, she will have 5 friends over': Epstein's former girlfriend invited him to her home after his conviction

Recently unsealed Justice Department records have renewed scrutiny of a 2010 email sent by Eva Andersson-Dubin to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, inviting him to her home years after his criminal conviction. The email surfaced in a new batch of investigative documents and was sent two years after Epstein pleaded guilty in Florida to soliciting a minor and served a short jail sentence in 2008. By that time, he was a registered sex offender.

“Come and visit next week, Celina will have 5 friends over,” Andersson-Dubin wrote. At the time, her daughter Celina was reportedly 15 years old. The timing and content of the message have raised concerns, given Epstein’s legal status when the correspondence occurred. According to Vanity Fair, Eva Andersson-Dubin and her husband, hedge fund billionaire Glenn Dubin, were among the earliest members of Epstein’s social circle to resume contact with him following his release from custody. In 2009, Andersson-Dubin emailed Epstein’s probation officer acknowledging his conviction while saying she felt completely at ease with him being around her children. She later extended an invitation for him to attend Thanksgiving dinner.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Who is Eva Andersson-Dubin?

Born Eva Birgitta Andersson in Uddevalla, Sweden, she was a former Ford model who won Miss Sweden in 1980. She later attended medical school at UCLA and maintained an on-and-off romantic relationship with Epstein during the 1980s before marrying Glenn Dubin in 1994. Despite their breakup, the two remained close for many years.

Andersson-Dubin has consistently denied knowing about Epstein’s wider pattern of abuse. After his 2019 federal arrest on sex trafficking charges, a spokesperson said the allegations were incompatible with the person she believed him to be, adding that the Dubins were shocked by the claims. “If they had known about such horrific conduct, they would have severed all ties and never permitted their children to be around him,” the statement said.

Testimony at the Ghislaine Maxwell Trial