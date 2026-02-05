/55,000 Ukrainian soldiers killed in four years of war with Russia: Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that around 55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed in the war since Russia’s invasion started four years ago. He shared the figure during an interview with French broadcaster France 2, saying that many more people remain officially listed as missing. Both Ukraine and Russia often speak about the estimated losses of the opposing side but rarely disclose detailed figures about their own casualties.

The war started with Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine on 22 February 2022. Since then, US President Donald Trump has been pushing diplomatic efforts aimed at bringing the war to an end. This week, US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law, met with Russian and Ukrainian negotiators in Abu Dhabi for a second consecutive day of talks. The discussions focused on advancing a US-backed peace proposal.

Describing the meetings as “detailed and productive,” Witkoff said progress had been made but emphasised that major challenges remain. Territorial disputes are proving the hardest to resolve, with Moscow insisting that Ukraine hand over the remaining parts of the eastern Donbas region still under Ukrainian control. Zelensky acknowledged that negotiations have been difficult but said Ukraine would continue to engage constructively, while pushing for outcomes.

Zelensky last updated Ukraine’s casualty numbers in December 2024, when he reported 43,000 military deaths. In his latest remarks, he clarified that the 55,000 figure refers only to confirmed battlefield deaths of professional soldiers and conscripts. The true toll is likely higher. Ukraine’s interior ministry previously reported more than 70,000 people, both civilians and soldiers, as missing, though no detailed breakdown was provided. Many families continue to hope their missing relatives are alive and being held as prisoners of war in Russia.

Humanitarian groups such as the Red Cross have limited access to Russian detention facilities, complicating efforts to confirm prisoners’ status. In other cases, bodies may lie in areas under Russian control or await identification through DNA testing. Body recovery exchanges between the two sides have been rare, with none taking place since August. However, negotiators in Abu Dhabi reached an agreement to exchange prisoners, marking the first such deal in five months. According to Witkoff, 314 prisoners were swapped, while Zelensky confirmed that 157 Ukrainians were returned home. Russia’s defence ministry also released images of its soldiers following their release.