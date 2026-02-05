/Epstein's Little Saint James Island home had tunnels, and he talked endlessly about them: Report

*Disclaimer: WION is only reporting the names that have been mentioned in the Epstein files and is not accusing anyone of any wrongdoing. Readers are advised to use their discretion on this article.

Jeffrey Epstein had a tunnel at Little Saint James, the notorious Caribbean island where the paedophile carried out all his activities. Emails released by the Department of Justice suggest that the late financier cared too much about the tunnel and asked for a lot of work to be done there over the years. As per the documents, the first mails to mention the tunnel was sent in August 2009. It was about a Virgin Islands architecture firm that was to work on his home. The email referenced a previous team "that added tunnels and an office below the main house". It was to build a "subterranean screening room," but the company exited the contract. In 2012, Epstein started talking about the tunnel floor, writing, "Thanks, i want the floor done in the wood tunnel. all the equptent m=ved out floor done on thurs left till monday. thanks." Three years later, one of his aides sent him an update on it, stating, "Tunnel floor completed." The tunnels weren't the only eerie structures found at the island, with investigators also reporting about a mysterious "trap door". However, it isn't known whether it was linked to the tunnels.

Epstein emails on tunnels at his island

May more emails on the tunnels followed. There is one titled "tunnel/ maint", which read, "As requested, floor plans of the existing "tunnel" building and m=intenance building with square footages."Months later, he asks about "rusty lockers" in the tunnel. In 2017, he sent an email about a conference regarding the tunnel. Epstein wrote, "id like to have a c=ll with you both, today.. i need help thinking about ho= to reorganie the island. move laundry, ? addtiona= staff. . ? tunnel move."

He also talked to his acquaintances about the tunnel. One record from January 2018 shows Hollywood publicist Peggy Siegal asking him in an email, "Dearest Jeffrey.: How have you been? What's up with the Caribbean island? Staff still sleeping in the tunnels? Retrieved all the furniture out of the ocean? Did you take photos? Are you presently rebuilding?" He was exchanging emails about the tunnels till up to two months before he was arrested for sex trafficking in 2019. A month after his arrest, he was found dead in a New York prison. Epstein Files have opened a Pandora's box, revealing extreme details about the occurrences at the island. The files mention several high-profile names.

