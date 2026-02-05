/From promise of Russian visa to insisting 'I never left your side': New email reveal intimate bond between Epstein and Mandelson

*Disclaimer: WION is only reporting the names that have been mentioned in the Epstein files and is not accusing anyone of any wrongdoing. Readers are advised to use their discretion on this article.

The Epstein saga continues to wreak havoc in the UK with the latest tranche of documents released by the US Department of Justice (DoJ) suggesting a long-standing friendship between Peter Mandelson and convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Even as Mandelson has resigned from both the Labour Party and the House of Lords, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Peter Mandelson misled him about the extent of his friendship with convicted paedophile before being a appointed as the US ambassador.

Epstein and Mandelson's relations

The relation between the two began in 2001 when Mandelson was reportedly introduced to Epstein through mutual acquaintances. In 2002, Mandelson allegedly encouraged the then UK Prime Minister Tony Blair to meet Epstein. Reports also claimed that Mandelson contributed to a 50th birthday book for Epstein, describing him as his “best pal.” Between 2003 and 2004, he even received money from Epstein. While Epstein was serving a prison sentence for sex offences in 20o9, Mandelson reportedly stayed at his Manhattan apartment. When he was released in July 2009, both shared text messages hinting at celebrations with “strippers.” In November 2010, Mandelson also offered to help Jeffrey Epstein obtain a last-minute Russian visa for a planned trip to Moscow. As per the emails, relation between the two appeared to sour around 2012, primarily due to Epstein’s perception that the friendship was becoming a “one-way street” with Mandelson still insisting, “During your trials and tribulations I never left your side, I was always there with advice and moral support, and I never turned away.”

Revelations in the new emails released

Emails between the two released in the new tranche of Epstein Files reveal that Mandelson had political conversations with Epstein, even asking for his help to establish contact or pressurise the higher-ups. In several emails, the duo had written about a certain ‘GB’ and ‘Tony’, hinting that ‘GB’ could be former UK PM Gordon Brown and ‘Tony’ for Tony Blair. Mandelson was even seen seeking Epstein's opinion on a draft of his memoir, ‘The Third Man’.

"I have finished my first read […] The deals you want to be involved in require discretion, trust, handshakes, privacy. This book announces that you are willing to sell all of these for a farthing…Your friend, and boss, tony [sic], is more often described as frail, flustered, tired, weak, and Gordon, flawed, demanding, pig-headed, irrationally determined," Epstein wrote as part of an email exchange dated 16 May 2010. Epstein adds: "It is not uplifting, it is gossipy and defensive," saying he found the draft book "troubling" and recommending that Lord Mandelson look at his manuscript again, reported BBC.

Epstein Files