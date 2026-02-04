/'Likely a Russian spy: Poland to probe Epstein's links to Russia amid mention of Putin over 1000 times in emails

Poland ​Prime Minister Donald Tusk on Tuesday (Feb 3) said that his country will launch an investigation into possible links between the late sex offender Jeffrey ⁠Epstein and Russian intelligence. This comes after it came to light that the recent Epstein documents released by US Department of Justice (DoJ) had the mention of Russian President Vladimir Putin for 1,056 times and reference of Moscow 9,000 times. Tusk said that it is possible that compromising materials related to leaders are still present with the Russian intelligence. Russia’s foreign ministry has not commented on Tusk’s remarks. In December 2025, Maria Zakharova, a Russian foreign ministry spokesman, said the Epstein files showed the hypocrisy of Western elites.

Tusk said, “More and more leads, more and more ‍information, and more and more commentary in the global press all relate to the suspicion that this unprecedented paedophilia scandal was co-organised by Russian intelligence services. Information is reaching us that Jeffrey Epstein was likely a Russian spy. I ‌don’t need to ‍tell you how serious the increasingly likely possibility that Russian intelligence services co-organised this operation is for the security of the Polish state. This can only mean that they also possess compromising materials against many leaders still ⁠active today."

The files revealed that Epstein was granted audiences with the Russian president, including after the American financier was convicted in 2008 of procuring a minor for prostitution. In 2010, Epstein sent an email to an associate offering to help them obtain a Russian visa, explaining: “I have a friend of Putin’s, should I ask him?” There has also been consistent appearance of Russian women and politicians in the Epstein files. Epstein also offered to introduce ex-Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor to a “beautiful” 26-year-old Russian woman. The files also include email requests to book flights for models and escorts between Moscow, Paris, and New York. Moreover, emails also suggest Epstein had several meetings with Putin. In September 2011, he received an email from an unidentified associate who mentioned “an appointment with Putin” during a trip to Russia. Epstein said he could offer “insight” on Donald Trump to Sergei Lavrov, the Russian foreign minister. “It is not complex. He [Trump] must be seen to get something. It’s that simple,” Epstein wrote.

