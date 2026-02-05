/'Treated like a prostitute': Andrew and Epstein asked exotic dancer for 'sex acts' - Shocking new claims emerge in new files

*Disclaimer: WION is only reporting the names that have been mentioned in the Epstein files and is not accusing anyone of any wrongdoing. Readers are advised to use their discretion on this article.

In yet another shocking revelation, new files released by US Department of Justice reveal that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Jeffrey Epstein asked an exotic dancer to "engage in various sex acts" at the late convicted sex offender's Florida home in 2006. The claims were made in a March 2011 legal letter that was a part of Epstein Files. The letter was written by lawyer William Vogeler to Epstein’s former representative Robert Critton. While Andrew has not specifically responded to this claim, he has denied any wrongdoing. The exotic dancer demanded $250,000 in 2011 legal letter to keep a 2006 encounter confidential. It remains unclear whether the claim made in the legal letter was settled.

What letter revealed?

The letter revealed that the woman, who was part of Rachel's Strip Club in West Palm Beach, was offered $10,000 to dance but received only $2,000. In the letter, the lawyer claims that after her performance, Epstein and Mountbatten-Windsor had asked for a threesome. The woman claimed that she was “treated like a prostitute.” The letter also claimed that the other exotic dancers from the club she worked at - Rachel's Strip Club - had been chauffeured to Epstein.

"My client said she was hired to dance, not to have sex. Mr Epstein said they would pay her later for dancing, and they prevailed upon her to engage in various sex acts." The letter went on to claim that "after the men had satisfied themselves" she was invited to take a trip with the pair to the Virgin Islands, which she declined. “She was working as an exotic dancer, but she was treated like a prostitute,” the letter added.

Andrew and Epstein links

The latest tranche of Epstein Files reveal a deep connection between Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and late convicted sex offender Epstein. Andrew was reportedly introduced to Epstein in 1999 by Ghislaine Maxwell, whom the ex-royal has known since university. Both got along well with Andrew inviting Epstein to Buckingham Palace in 2010, soon after he was released from jail for sex crimes. He also attended royal events like Princess Beatrice's birthday party. A victim alleged that Epstein trafficked her to London in 2010 for a sexual encounter with Andrew. Earlier, Andrew's name surfaced when Epstein survivor Virginia Giuffre alleged she was trafficked to Andrew three times, starting when she was 17. Andrew even paid a financial settlement to Giuffre to settle a civil sexual assault claim in 2022.

New documents released by DOJ include photos of Andrew crouching over a clothed female lying on the ground. The images are reportedly from Epstein's Manhattan mansion. It also reveals that he sent photographs of Beatrice and Eugenie to Epstein in 2010 and 2011. Moreover, new emails released by DoJ show Andrew’s ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, in contact with Epstein. Several emails also mention Andrew's daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie. An email from July 2009 suggests Ferguson brought both daughters to a lunch meeting with Epstein in Miami, In the emails, Ferguson refers to Epstein as a “legend” and the “brother I have always wished for”. One email also contains the phrase “Just marry me”. The emails confirm she remained in close contact with Epstein well after his 2008 conviction.



