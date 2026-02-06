/Epstein files: Trump, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor on FBI shortlist of ‘prominent names’ who allegedly abused minor girls

US President Donald Trump and Britain’s disgraced royal Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor made it to a 2025 FBI shortlist of 11 'prominent names' accused of sexual abuse during their investigation into Jeffrey Epstein, as shown in the recently released documents by the US Department of Justice. The former Duke of York and the 47th POTUS featured prominently on a PowerPoint presentation drawn up by agents from the Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force last year, the Epstein Files show. They form part of more than three million documents released by the Department of Justice, many of which consist of raw, unverified material collected during investigations.

'Disgraced' royal and 'criminal' Trump

According to documents compiled by agents from a Federal Bureau of Investigation child exploitation task force in 2025, Andrew and Trump's names appeared on a shortlist of "prominent names" referenced in tips and allegations submitted during the broader Epstein investigation. The material, presented in a PowerPoint-style briefing, summarised the claims of witnesses and complainants, though investigators did not confirm their accuracy.

Allegations against Trump in the FBI briefing

While Trump denies ever being 'friendly' with Epstein and said that the allegations against him were merely smears, the FBI presentation makes multiple damning accusations. It notes that a witness whose name is redacted was introduced by Epstein to Trump, "who subsequently forced her head down to his exposed penis, which she subsequently bit. In response, Trump punched her in the head and kicked her out".

Another allegation states “(Redacted) remember Epstein introduced her to Trump, saying 'This is a good one, huh' and Trump responded 'Yes'.”

Allegations against Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor in the FBI briefing

The slide listing Andrew included several accusations connected to Epstein’s network. One unnamed woman claimed she was told to perform sexual acts to “make Prince Andrew happy” because of his friendship with Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell. Another allegation suggested Andrew travelled on Epstein’s private jet and participated in group sexual encounters.

A third claim cited a contractor who said he saw Andrew dancing closely with a young woman on Little St. James, Epstein’s private Caribbean island. "Steve Scully witnessed Prince Andrew on Epstein's Island grinding against a young girl," states another document.

However, the same briefing also noted that investigators reviewing available evidence and victim testimony found no confirmation that Epstein organised group sex involving two men, and said the financier did not “regularly prostitute victims in exchange for money.”

Other high-profile names mentioned