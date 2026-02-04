/‘Never went to island, never met any women’: Bill Gates denies allegations of having ‘sex with Russian girls’, catching STD

Bill Gates denied Epstein Files claims of contracting an STD or having sex with Russian women, saying the emails were false, unsent fabrications, and reaffirming he never visited Epstein’s island.
Fresh documents in the Epstein Files suggested a few days back that Bill Gates had contracted a sexually transmitted disease (STD) after having sex with Russian girls. Now, the Microsoft co-founder denied all the allegations and said the claim is false. During an interview with Nine News, Gates claimed that the STD allegation mentioned in the emails in the Epstein Files was not true.
The emails in the documents claimed that the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein wrote an email saying that Gates contracted an STD after having sex with "Russian girls" and asked for antibiotics to give to his then-wife, Melinda. The email claimed all this happened without Gate's wife's knowledge.
“Jeffrey wrote an email to himself, which was never sent. The email is, you know, false. So I don’t know what his thinking was there. It just reminds me, you know, every minute I spent with regret, and I, you know, apologise that I did that," Gates told Nine News.
Gates's statement came after his former wife, Melinda French Gates, said that Bill had to answer the STD allegations in the Files. She called the disclosure in the emails “beyond heartbreaking". She even said that after reading about the victims, she remembered her own daughters at similar ages.
“I regret every minute I spent with him. It’s factually true that I was only at dinners. You know, I never went to the island. I never met any women," Gates said in the interview. “The more that comes out, the more clear it will be that although the time was a mistake, it had nothing to do with that kind of behaviour," he added.
The latest released documents mentioned two emails from July 18, 2013. They were sent from Epstein's account. One of the emails was written as a resignation letter from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. It talked about having had to procure medicine for Gates “in order to deal with the consequences of sex with Russian girls".
“The only thing these documents demonstrate is Epstein’s frustration that he did not have an ongoing relationship with Gates and the lengths he would go to entrap and defame," a spokesperson for Gates said.