Former US President Bill Clinton on his deposition hearing with the US House Committee on Oversight, was asked whether he believes if the late paedophile and sextrafficker did take his own life. His response was awkward and opened scopes for multiple interpretations. At first, he repeatedly asserted that he didn't know, then once said, “he finally got caught”, which usually implies an outside force or intervention.

“I don't know. I only know what the medical finding was… I think maybe he finally got caught and – I don't know. I've accepted it in my own mind. I don't know what happened.” When pressed on what exactly he had accepted, Clinton confirmed, “That he did (kill himself. But I don't know. None of us know. We weren't there.”

Epstein died of apparent suicide in August 2019 while incarcerated at the Metropolitan Correctional Centre in New York City. At the time, he was awaiting trial for trafficking charges. Following his death, there was speculation about a possible foul play, as he had the potential to spill secrets and jeopardise rich and powerful people who had allegedly been on his "spoliated" list. The latent client list, which, once US attorney general Pam Bondi admitted, “was sitting on her desk”, supposedly doesn't exist.

Apart from the minor “Freudian slip”, Clinton did not endorse any possible theory; he largely used his theory to distance himself from Epstein's crimes. He claimed that he had “no idea” about Epstein's crimes during his limited interaction. He said he was friendly with Epstein, but he didn't know him well enough to call him “friend”. He further defended that Hillary Clinton had nothing to do with Epstein, never visited her property and doesn't recall meeting him.

However, Hillary Clinton admitted to knowing Ghislaine Maxwell "casually" as an acquaintance of a friend. She was asked about emails suggesting Epstein tried to arrange "discreet meetings" for foreign officials with her; she called the idea “weird” and denied any knowledge of them. When Republican Representative Lauren Boebert asked her if the "Epstein files" referenced the Pizzagate conspiracy theory, Hillary Clinton got angry, calling it a “totally made up” and expressed disbelief that it was being referenced in a formal congressional hearing

Republican Representative James Comer, who is the Head of the Oversight Committee, claimed that Clinton said US President Donald Trump knew Epstein well enough, but they had a fallout over a supposed land deal. Clinton also said that Trump never mentioned anything which would imply his involvement in Epstein's trafficking operations or other crimes.