/Boebert says unredacted Epstein files reference ‘consumption’ and ‘torture’

US Congressman Lauren Boebert, in a conversation with Newsmax, added fuel to some of the disturbing conspiracy theories about cannibalism that have been over and over again denied and supposedly “debunked”. Republican Congresswoman Lauren Boebert has claimed to have seen in the unredacted files on sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein. In a social media post on the platform X, she mentioned that these are "very sick people" and doing some “very sick things.”

"Terrifying language in the Epstein Files I viewed yesterday

-Emails about torture

-Frequent talk of "consumption"?

-A restaurant called "The Cannibal"

The women around Epstein were also deeply involved in trafficking children," read the post.

She suggested that the circle goes deeper than it appears from the outside. There was more than human trafficking going on, using “code words” to hide their crimes. These “code words” may suggest “some sort of consumption”. She further added that there was a mention of the restaurant called the “Cannibal”, whose owner is listed in the files among recurring discussions about "beef jerky."

She went on to say that there were clear mentions of “torture”, which was a big driver. In 2009, Epstein wrote a short email to a recipient that the DOJ had initially redacted. “Where are you? are you ok, I loved the torture video,” he said at the time. The name was redacted. US Congressman Thomas Massie later revealed that it was Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, CEO of Dubai’s DP World.

Boebert's remarks come as there is massive redaction in the Epstein files, and the Trump administration faces backlash for not releasing the files in their entirety. The Department of Justice on Saturday sent a list of people to the congress, which included compromised "government officials and politically exposed persons” such as Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump, Melania Trump, Barack Obama, Kamala Harris, JD Vance, Joe Biden, Benjamin Netanyahu, Bill Gates, and Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, to name a few. It also had people like Elvis Presley and Marlyn Monroe, which is absurd as Jeffrey Epstein would have been 9 years old when Marilyn Monroe died and 24 years old when Elvis Presley died.