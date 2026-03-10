/Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor seen with two women at Epstein's home in new blurry photo

New images from the Epstein Files show former Prince Andrew with a girl whose identity has been redacted. The images are low resolution and seem to show a man who appears to be Andrew with his arms around a woman who is sitting on his lap. Another photo shows a girl standing behind her with her arms on his shoulders. The two seem to be different women, judging by their outfits. The pictures were apparently taken in Epstein's New York dining room. The man is wearing a blue shirt and a grey sweater. The latest photo is a part of more than 180,000 images released by the DOJ under the Epstein Files Transparency Act. In January this year, the department released over 3 million new documents from the Epstein Files. They included photos of high-profile figures like Bill Clinton, Bill Gates, Peter Mandelson, and Sarah Ferguson, among others. The files include several pictures of Andrew, with one showing him on all fours, kneeling over a girl and touching her.

Andrew is said to have been extremely close to Epstein and stayed at his house in December 2010, according to The Telegraph. In a Newsnight interview in 2019, Andrew said that he thought saying "goodbye" to him was the "honourable" thing to do, and that's why he went on the trip. However, the DOJ files show that their connection was much deeper, and they stayed in regular touch with each other. Andrew has also been accused of sexually abusing Virginia Giuffre, one of the most vocal victims of Epstein, who trafficked her. She passed away in 2025.

Andrew in Epstein Files

Epstein referred to Andrew as "The Duke" in one of the emails and told him to meet a "26-year-old 'beautiful' Russian woman." He told Andrew, "he had a friend whom I think you might enjoy having dinner with in London later that month." Andrew replied that he would be "delighted to see her."

Andrew has lost his royal titles, military roles, and patronages. He is also being investigated for alleged misconduct in public office during his time as UK trade envoy.