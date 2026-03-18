/'Rich & powerful rarely face consequences': Why are Republicans rejoicing as House subpoenas Pam Bondi in Epstein files probe?

In a stunning "red-on-red" political escalation, the House Oversight Committee on Tuesday (Mar 17) formally subpoenaed Attorney General Pam Bondi to testify under oath about the Justice Department’s haphazard release of the notorious Jeffrey Epstein files. Led by a vocal faction of Republicans including Nancy Mace, the committee is demanding answers for what they describe as a "White House cover-up" involving missing video evidence and "haphazard" redactions that exposed victims while protecting powerful associates. As Republicans rejoice over the April 14 deposition date, Bondi, who in February taunted lawmakers over "pizzagate" and other conspiracy theories, now faces a bipartisan firing squad determined to unearth why 3 million pages of the sex trafficker's network remain buried.

Why did Republicans Subpoena AG Pam Bondi Over Epstein Files?

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The House Oversight Committee has subpoenaed Pam Bondi, the Trump administration's top law enforcement official, to investigate what they describe as a possible mismanagement of the federal probe into paedophile Jeffrey Epstein and his associates. She will appear for a closed-door deposition on April 14. This follows a committee vote earlier this month to compel Bondi's testimony. At the time, several Republicans joined Democrats in backing the summons.

In a letter to Trump's AG Bondi, James Comer, the Republican chairman of the committee, said that they were examining the Justice Department's compliance with the Epstein Files Transparency Act. He raised concerns about how material in the so-called Epstein Files had been reviewed and disclosed.

"As attorney general, you are directly responsible for overseeing the department's collection, review and determinations regarding the release of files pursuant to the Epstein Files Transparency Act, and the committee therefore believes that you possess valuable insight into these efforts," Comer said.

What is the Epstein Files Transparency Act?

The Epstein Files Transparency Act is a federal law signed by US President Donald Trump on November 19, 2025. It mandates the public release of all DoJ records related to the investigation and prosecution of Epstein and his primary accomplice, socialite Ghislaine Maxwell.

Lawmakers from both Republican and Democratic parties have condemned the department’s handling of the file release, saying that a significant share of the material is either still undisclosed or so heavily redacted that it is effectively inaccessible.

Did the DOJ Withhold Evidence of Epstein's 'Client List'?

Based on assessments by Congress and multiple media outlets, the Justice Department has made public only about half of the six million pages it holds. The withheld documents, believed to number tens of thousands of documents, include those with explicit content or information that could reveal victims’ identities.

Lauding the Bondi subpoena, Republican Congresswoman Nancy Mace, who introduced the motion, said, “Every victim deserves justice. Every crime deserves prosecution. But the reality is the rich and powerful rarely face consequences. This is exactly why the Epstein victims must be louder than ever.”

“We will not let this go away. We will keep pushing and demanding answers until the truth can no longer be ignored,” she posted on social media.