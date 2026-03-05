/Pam Bondi subpoenaed: House oversight committee forces Trump's AG to testify on DOJ's alleged Epstein files 'cover-up'

US Attorney General Pam Bondi is being compelled to testify in the ongoing US investigation into Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. The House Oversight committee on Wednesday (Mar 4) voted 24-19 to approve a motion to subpoena US President Donald Trump's AG. Notably, the motion introduced by Republican representative Nancy Mace received the backing of five Republicans. The motion comes amid growing criticism across party lines over the Bondi-led Department of Justice's failures regarding the notorious Epstein Files. This, incidentally, includes the DoJ accidentally releasing the names and nudes of survivors, while identifying information of powerful figures like Trump was duly redacted.

Americans want answers

Announcing the subpoena against Pam Bondi, Mace on X wrote, "The American people want answers on the Epstein files, and so do we".

Meanwhile, Representative Ro Khanna, a Democrat member of the House Committee, wrote in a post, "we can hold the Epstein class accountable if we are willing to cross the aisle and build a coalition of accountability".

Bondi's controversial congressional testimony

Previously, on February 11, Bondi refused to apologise to survivors of Jeffrey Epstein's nefarious underage sex racket, even after being pressed to do so at a House Judiciary Committee hearing. Bondi rebuffed Representative Pramilla Jayapal's request to turn around and address the victims of the convicted sex offender, and instead triggered a shouting match, accusing the Democrat lawmaker of "theatrics".

At the hearing, Bondi also faced accusations of lying under oath to protect US President Donald Trump. The volatile congressional hearing also saw California Democratic Rep. Ted Lieu shame Bondi for failing to hold the paedophile's co-conspirators accountable. “Shame on you. If you had any decency, you would resign right after this hearing," he said.