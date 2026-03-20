/What is USS Boxer? US warship deployed in West Asia as Iran war enters third week

Amid the escalating war with Iran, the United States has sped up the deployment of thousands of additional troops and sailors to West Asia. Three warships, USS Boxer, USS Portland, and USS Comstock, carrying around 2,500 Marines, departed Naval Base San Diego, The Jerusalem Post reported, citing local media reports.

The USS Boxer functions as a small aircraft carrier, while the USS Portland and USS Comstock are amphibious landing vessels.

The war in West Asia has entered its third week, with Iran remaining defiant despite US-Israeli strikes successfully killing Tehran’s top leadership. In the last week alone, four top leaders of the Islamic Republic, including powerful security chief Ali Larijani, were killed in airstrikes. Earlier, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was also killed in similar attacks.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The war, triggered by US-Israeli strikes on February 28 targeting top Iranian leadership and key strategic locations across the country, has spread across the region. Tehran has struck US bases across Gulf nations and effectively blocked the Strait of Hormuz, which accounts for nearly 20 per cent of global oil shipments.

What is USS Boxer?

The USS Boxer (LHD-4) is a formidable Wasp-class amphibious assault ship that serves as a cornerstone of the United States Navy’s power projection and maritime strategy. Commissioned in February 1995, the vessel is the fourth of its class and is designed to operate as a multi-purpose command hub for global operations.

Also Read: India sends humanitarian aid to Afghanistan after Pakistani strikes kill over 400 in Kabul rehab hospital

Currently, the US Navy maintains a fleet of seven active Wasp-class ships, which are being progressively supplemented and eventually replaced by the newer America-class amphibious assault ships. The USS Boxer is approximately 844 feet long, with a displacement of over 40,500 tonnes, effectively functioning as a “small aircraft carrier” tailored for specialised expeditionary warfare.

The main utility of the USS Boxer lies in its “tri-phibious” capability, allowing it to coordinate strikes from sea, land, and air simultaneously. Its primary mission is to transport, deploy, and support a Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) of nearly 2,000 personnel.

Unlike standard carriers, the Boxer features a massive “well deck”, a floodable internal compartment that allows hovercraft and landing craft to float directly out of the ship’s stern.

Its expansive flight deck accommodates a versatile air wing, including F-35B stealth fighters, MV-22 Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft, and various attack helicopters. Beyond combat, the ship also serves as a mobile medical facility with 600 beds and six operating rooms, making it an essential asset for humanitarian aid and disaster relief missions worldwide.