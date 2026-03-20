/Trump labels NATO a ‘Paper Tiger,’ calls allies ‘Cowards’ over Iran war

US President Donald Trump on Friday (March 20) sharply criticised NATO allies, calling them ‘cowards’ for not supporting Washington’s push for military action against Iran to secure the Strait of Hormuz. Trump has sent mixed signals in recent days, at times insisting the US can secure the vital shipping route alone, while also accusing allies of failing to step up. "Without the USA, NATO IS A PAPER TIGER!" Trump posted on his Truth Social network.

"They didn't want to join the fight to stop a nuclear-powered Iran. Now that the fight is Militarily WON, with very little danger for them, they complain about the high oil prices they are forced to pay, but don't want to help open the Strait of Hormuz, a simple military maneuver that is the single reason for the high oil prices. “So easy for them to do, with so little risk. COWARDS, and we will REMEMBER!”

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The 79-year-old Republican, a longtime critic of the alliance, has intensified his attacks on NATO in recent days. On Thursday, six major powers, including Britain, France, Germany, and Japan, said they were prepared to ‘contribute to appropriate efforts’ to secure the Strait of Hormuz. However, no formal commitment has been made to participate in any mission in the critical waterway. Some allies, including Germany and Italy, have said they will not take action until a ceasefire is reached in the Middle East conflict.

Notably, none of the countries Trump has urged to assist were consulted before the joint US-Israeli operation. An Iranian blockade has effectively halted commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a key route that typically handles about 20% of global crude oil and liquefied natural gas flows. Oil prices worldwide have surged following the conflict, which began on February 28 when the United States and Israel launched airstrikes on Iran, prompting retaliatory attacks by Tehran across the Gulf region.