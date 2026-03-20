/Iran compares US war narrative to Vietnam, says ‘same script, different stage’ amid escalating conflict

Abbas Araghchi, Iran’s foreign minister, has drawn a sharp comparison between the current US-Iran conflict and the Vietnam War, warning that official American narratives may not reflect realities on the ground. In a series of posts, Araghchi invoked a well-known episode from the Vietnam era, the “Five O’Clock Follies,” the daily US military briefings in Saigon that painted an overly optimistic picture despite mounting casualties and setbacks.

He pointed to how William Westmoreland, who led US forces in Vietnam, reassured Americans in 1967 that victory was within reach. Yet shortly afterward, the Tet Offensive exposed the gap between official claims and battlefield reality, shaking public confidence. Araghchi suggested a similar disconnect on Friday (March 20). He criticised statements from US officials, including Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, who recently claimed that American forces were achieving decisive success against Iran.

According to Araghchi, events tell a different story. He referenced reports of a US F-35 fighter jet being damaged during operations over Iran, forcing an emergency landing. US Central Command acknowledged the incident, saying the aircraft landed safely and an investigation is underway.

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Iranian sources, including the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, have circulated footage allegedly showing the aircraft being struck. If confirmed, it would mark a rare instance of the advanced jet being hit in combat. Araghchi also cited movements of US naval forces, claiming that aircraft carriers like the USS Gerald R. Ford and USS Abraham Lincoln had pulled back from forward positions. However, US reports indicate that the Ford was heading for repairs after a non-combat fire onboard, while redeployments may be strategic rather than retreat-driven.

The conflict has already taken a toll. Reports indicate at least 13 US service members have been killed, with around 200 wounded. Iranian authorities, meanwhile, claim over 1,400 fatalities and thousands more injured. The Vietnam analogy carries historical weight. The US became deeply involved in Vietnam during the Cold War, escalating under Lyndon B Johnson after initial support started under Dwight D Eisenhower. Despite deploying more than 500,000 troops and carrying out extensive bombing campaigns, the US struggled to defeat North Vietnamese forces and their southern allies, the Viet Cong.

Although US and South Vietnamese forces repelled the Tet Offensive militarily, it revealed that the enemy remained far stronger than officials had suggested. Public opinion in the United States shifted dramatically, fueling widespread protests, with figures like Muhammad Ali among the prominent critics.

The war ultimately ended with the US withdrawal under Richard Nixon in 1973, followed by the fall of Saigon in 1975. The conflict left more than 58,000 Americans dead, while Vietnamese casualties ran into the millions. By invoking Vietnam, Araghchi is signaling that prolonged conflict, rising losses, and overly optimistic official messaging could lead to a similar erosion of credibility for US leadership today.