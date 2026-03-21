/Who was IRGC's Brigadier General Ali Mohammad Naeini?

As US and Israel continue their strikes in Iran in the bid to decapitate the current regime. In the latest, the IRGC spokesperson Brigadier General Ali Mohammad Naeini was killed on Friday (Mar 20). The news broke shortly after news agency Fars quoted him saying that the country's missile production continues despite the war with Israel and the US. "Our missile industry deserves a perfect score... and there is no concern in this regard, because even under wartime conditions we continue missile production. Didn’t Trump say that Iran’s navy has been destroyed? If so, let him send his ships into the Persian Gulf if he dares," Naeini said hours before his death was confirmed.

Who was Brigadier General Ali Mohammad Naeini?

The Israeli military in their post said they eliminated Brigadier General Ali Mohammad Naeini, who is the spokesperson of the IRGC. and claimed that they served in several propaganda and public relations roles. Also stating that he acted as the IRGC’s main propagandist, disseminating the regime’s messaging to its proxies across the Middle East to influence and advance attacks against Israel.

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It is also said that he played a significant role in the recent suppression of Iranian protests. He us said to have joined the regime during the Iran-Iraq War in the 80s and served in several propaganda and public relations roles since.