West Asia war | 'Some of India's LPG is coming from US', says government amid Strait of Hormuz blockade

As India continues to diversify its crude procurement from sources apart from West Asia, the ripple effect from the war has impacted Indian households. Even as the centre prioritises domestic LPG, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary (Marketing & Oil Refinery), Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, said the situation remains “concerning”.

She highlighted that almost 90% of the country’s LPG imports are from West Asia, and 40% of India’s LNG imports are from Qatar. And now some of our LPG is being sourced from the US. “70% of our crude is coming from outside the Strait of Hormuz.”

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Sharma, in her address, reiterated that there is no “dry out” of stock report from retail outlets and has requested consumers to consider online booking and not make a beeline outside outlets. “Domestic PNG and CNG for transport supply is at 100% without any cuts,” she added.

The government is continuing its campaign, urging people to switch to PNG, ensuring companies are giving incentives. "The centre has requested states to give approvals within 24 hours” for PNG transfers for both domestic and commercial consumers.