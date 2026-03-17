The Strait of Hormuz, the critical maritime chokepoint through which a significant amount of oil and LPG shipments transit, had been blocked. And now, a Pakistani vessel carrying oil from the United Arab Emirates (UAE)passes through the same route on Monday (Mar 16). This vital 48 km wide passage connects the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea. Marine tracking site reported that “first non-Iranian cargo transits Strait of Hormuz with Automatic Identification System (AIS) on The Aframax tanker Karachi, carrying Abu Dhabi’s Das crude”.

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UAE crude gets passage but strikes continue

But a day later on Tuesday (Mar 17), the UAE's state-run news agency WAM reported that a drone from Iran struck an oil tank storage site in Fujairah, which caused a fire. The incident took place in an emirate on the country’s east coast along the Gulf of Oman, which has been repeatedly targeted. No injuries have been reported in the blast.

Iran-Pakistan dialogue

Speaking to the semi-official Students News Network, Iran Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi declared on Monday (Mar 16) that the Strait of Hormuz is closed for "enemies and their supporters".

Ever since the beginning of the US and Israel's joint military operation against Iran, Pakistan has maintained a cautious yet supportive stance towards its neighbouring nation. The closure of the Strait of Hormuz has also impacted Pakistan, leading to the shutting of schools and moving to hybrid learning.

But on the same day as the shipment was allowed to pass, Araghchi posted, “In these blessed, divine and spiritual days and hours, I sincerely thank the government and people of Pakistan for their strong expression of solidarity and support with the people and government of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the face of the aggression of the United States and the Zionist regime.”

And the move to let oil from the UAE is viewed as a friendly shipment despite the relentless bombing in the region. Iran has maintained that it is targeting US infrastructure in the UAE and not the country in particular, aiming to stop support toward America.

'War not with your neighbours': UAE warns Iran

Though on March 1, UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan slammed the nation for targeting its neighbours with missiles. The President asked Iran to act accordingly, reinforcing the idea that Tehran is not at war with neighbours like the UAE. Following the joint US-Israel military action that killed Iran’s Supreme Leader, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has vowed to avenge his death. The country has gone all guns blazing at its neighbours. Speaking to the news outlet Sky News, Anwar Gargash, the president's advisor to the UAE President, highlighted how Tehran’s position lacks clarity and a rational vision. He also characterised the attacks as blatant and irresponsible. “The Iranian aggression against the Gulf states was a miscalculation, and it isolated Iran at a critical juncture. Your war is not with your neighbours,” AFP quoted Gargash.

"Return to reason, to your surroundings, and deal with your neighbours rationally and responsibly before the circle of isolation and escalation widens."