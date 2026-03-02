Sounds of explosions have become the new reality in Dubai, which is often called a safe city, and houses many expats. It also welcomes tourists in large numbers. But amid what could lead to chaos and panic, the city, which was alarmed by sights of Iranian missile interceptions, has been responding in a seemingly calm manner despite it being an anomaly. Adhitya Iyer, an Indian expat living in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), said, “The streets are deserted,” but also highlighted how it feels safe.

When the news of the US and Israel’s joint military strikes in Iran led to the death of the country’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on Saturday (Feb 28) surfaced, it war-like situation in a neighbouring country. But when the UAE began looking like a battlefield, things seemed different. Iyer, the founder of a crypto start-up, said he was leaving for Bengaluru and was informed that his flight had been cancelled. On learning more from the news, he also checked his society WhatsApp group. “I was impressed by how initially there were verified reports and videos floating. But when a member asked people to avoid circulating such content, the group was only giving verified information.” Highlighting how locals and expats are looking out for each other. There have been isolated episodes of panic buying, but the notifications by the authorities have been reassuring. Iyer noted that the regular updates are playing a huge role in moulding the behaviour of people.

He interestingly points out it is not viewed as a direct attack on the civilians here: “It is an anomaly, and the people in the UAE are looking at it like a family member (Iran) has gone berserk.”