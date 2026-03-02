/'Millions of Iranians are calling my name': Prince in exile Reza Pahlavi ready to be transitional leader

As the US and Israel’s joint military strikes on Iran killed the country's supreme leader Ali Khamenei, Reza Pahlavi, son of the last Shah (the king), believes the regime could fall. His father, Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, was overthrown by the Islamic Revolution in 1979. It has been over 47 years since he has been living outside his homeland. Many have been carrying his photograph across the globe, asking for him to return and calling him their leader.

Living away from home, Pahlvi said, "Iran had been on my mind every single year of my life." Speaking to new outlet CBS's Scott Pelley, he said, "Iran had been on my mind every single year of my life." He believes the people of Iran trust him as a transitional leader.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Trump pitched for regime change

In June 2025, following the strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan, US President Donald Trump was suggesting a ‘regime change’ in Iran. Ever since he assumed office for his second term, Trump has been reiterating his plans to ‘Make America Great Again’ (MAGA), which was also the basis of the majority of his election campaign. And now, he is floating a similar idea for Tehran, calling it ‘MIGA’.

Taking to his social media account, he wrote, “It’s not politically correct to use the term, “Regime Change,” but if the current Iranian Regime is unable to make Iran great again, why wouldn’t there be a regime change??? MIGA!!!”