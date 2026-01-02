Google Preferred
  'If Iran shoots protesters..." America will rescue, Trump warns Khamenei regime against violence

Jan 02, 2026
Trump assured Iranians that the US will come to their rescue “if Iran shoots and violently kills peaceful protesters” and he further mentioned violence to be “their custom” in his social media post.

On Friday (Jan 2), Donald Trump warned Iran not to use force on protesters. He assured Iranians that the US will come to their rescue “if Iran shoots and violently kills peaceful protesters” and he further mentioned violence to be “their custom”. He added on his Truth Social post, “We are locked and loaded and ready to go. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J TRUMP.”

Iran’s leadership hit back at the warning, with Ali Larijani, a senior adviser to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, saying on Friday that any US interference in Iranian protests would lead to chaos across the region. His remarks came after Trump warned Washington would intervene if Iran used lethal force against peaceful demonstrators.

Ali Larijani, a senior adviser to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei hit back at Trump’s warning. He said any US interference in Iranian protests would lead more turbulence in the region. Larijani’s remarks came after the US president’s warning indicating that Washington would not keep silent if Tehran used lethal force against peaceful protesters.

